I don't want to do what everyone is doing: Ishq Bector

MUMBAI: Aye Hip Hoppe or Goli Marun Tujhe Dakku Daddy, when you listen to these tunes the only name that pops up in the mind is none other than the hip-hopper of the country Ishq Bector.

Bector was away from music for sometime but he is back with a bunch of songs. His first single to release post his return is Gusse Mein.

“I make music for a niche audience, it is the internet audience. I prefer to make music for them, rather than the television audience, because when I had made a song and I wanted that to be released on the television and radio, but I was told that this song is not TV and radio-friendly,” said the singer on why is he coming up with songs on the tube and not on television, as he use to earlier.

Talking about the stereotypical raps which are coming out every now and then, he said, "I want to do my type of music. Nowadays almost all the Punjabi raps consist sports cars, girls in bikini and daaru, and I don't want to do what everyone is doing."

Ishq feels that the Indian music industry has come into a stage where it is no more in the era of monopoly, where only two or three singers dominated the singing space. But he also feels that the music scene of the current times is a two-sided scenario, "The current time is an exciting time for music, on one side there is an over saturation of music while on the other hand real music is present," stated Ishq.

He also spoke about the paid numbers which the singers and composers get after paying an amount for their song, “You can’t gaze through the real numbers of any songs, as most of the numbers are paid ones. The composers or the singers pay to boost up the views of their songs,” says Ishq Bector.

Ishq next song is a part of Pulkit Samraṭ starrer Fukrey Returns.