RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Nov 2017 13:01 |  By RnMTeam

I don't want to do what everyone is doing: Ishq Bector

MUMBAI: Aye Hip Hoppe or Goli Marun Tujhe Dakku Daddy, when you listen to these tunes the only name that pops up in the mind is none other than the hip-hopper of the country Ishq Bector.

Bector was away from music for sometime but he is back with a bunch of songs. His first single to release post his return is Gusse Mein.

“I make music for a niche audience, it is the internet audience. I prefer to make music for them, rather than the television audience, because when I had made a song and I wanted that to be released on the television and radio, but I was told that this song is not TV and radio-friendly,” said the singer on why is he coming up with songs on the tube and not on television, as he use to earlier.

Talking about the stereotypical raps which are coming out every now and then, he said, "I want to do my type of music. Nowadays almost all the Punjabi raps consist sports cars, girls in bikini and daaru, and I don't want to do what everyone is doing."

Ishq feels that the Indian music industry has come into a stage where it is no more in the era of monopoly, where only two or three singers dominated the singing space. But he also feels that the music scene of the current times is a two-sided scenario, "The current time is an exciting time for music, on one side there is an over saturation of music while on the other hand real music is present," stated Ishq.

He also spoke about the paid numbers which the singers and composers get after paying an amount for their song, “You can’t gaze through the real numbers of any songs, as most of the numbers are paid ones. The composers or the singers pay to boost up the views of their songs,” says Ishq Bector.

Also Read: Singer Ishq Bector dating Canadian psychiatrist

Ishq next song is a part of Pulkit Samraṭ starrer Fukrey Returns.

Tags
Ishq Bector Arijit Singh Atif Aslam Fukrey Returns
Related news
News | 17 Nov 2017

'Pal' yet another captivating Arijit Singh song

MUMBAI: Pal, the first song from the upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer movie Monsoon Shootout released today. It is a romantic number talking about the love stories of two people.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2017

IshQ Bector to get into direction

MUMBAI: Singer IshQ Bector, popular for Aye Hip Hopper and Daaku Daddy 2, will direct the video of his next single Gusse Mein.

read more
News | 02 Nov 2017

Baahubali composer sings unplugged version of 'Jaande De'

MUMBAI: The latest love song Jaane De from Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle is garnering love for its soulful music. Now, we get to hear its unplugged version.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2017

Arijit amazed by Arjun's cover of 'O saathi'

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh, who originally sang O Saathi for this years film Shab, found Baaki Baatein Peene Baad hitmaker Arjun Kanungo’s cover of the love ballad to be equally good.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2017

EVC announces full line-up for multi-genre festival

MUMBAI: Multi-genre music festival Enchanted Valley Carnival three days ago dropped a breaking news. The festival is known for its unique festival property Aamby Valley has now shifted to NESCO, Mumbai.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi in top 100 YouTube channels of India

MUMBAI: Being social media active is one of the biggest aspects of radio industread more

Press Releases
Radio City Introduces the Next Generation of FM Entertainment - Video City

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced beta launch of India’s first video FM, Video City -a platform read more

News
Saregama India acquires the music of 'Monsoon Shootout'

MUMBAI: Saregama India has added another feather in its cap, by acquiring the music rights of thread more

News
Aditya Music acquires music rights of mega Tollywood films

MUMBAI: Aditya Music, the numero uno Music Company in Telugu Film Industry, has read more

News
Saregama to launch Carvaan Mini with MS Subbulakshmi songs and Carvaan Tamil

MUMBAI: When you hit the success trail with a brand and a product you are more likely to extend iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Integriti Dance Music to be launched at Guestlist4Good

MUMBAI: Integriti Dance Music is being launched by leading youth lifestyle brand Integriti, from Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, for the first time in...read more

2
Mithoon joins Guestlist4Good line-up

MUMBAI: Intergriti has collaborated with Guestlist4Good to launch the ultimate music extravaganza ‘Integriti Dance Music’ at Guestlist4Good festival...read more

3
Ganapati Bhat to perform at 'Udayswar@Prithvi'

MUMBAI: Udayswar@Prithvi presents an excellent opportunity for the connoisseurs of Indian classical music to experience the true magic of a...read more

4
Arjun Kanungo to perform at Windmill Festival

MUMBAI: Singers Arjun Kanungo, Darshan Raval and Akasa Singh will be performing at the second edition of Windmill Festival, which is being touted as...read more

5
Gomez confirms relationship with Bieber with a kiss

MUMBAI: Amid mounting speculation about the status of their relationship, singers Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have made it clear they are a couple...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group