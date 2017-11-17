RadioandMusic
News |  17 Nov 2017 19:27 |  By RnMTeam

Dress up like a true Ed Sheeran fan for his concert

MUMBAI: International singer Ed Sheeran is going to perform in India on Sunday and while you are gearing up for his ‘Divide Tour’, don't forget to dress like his true fan in order to impress him.

From laidback Galway Girl to the Perfect Sheerio, designer at European fashion brand ONLY and TIGI Educator Audrey D'Souza doles out tips on how to be concert-ready in no time taking inspiration from Sheeran's own looks.

*Galway Girl: With torn jeans and a checkered shirt tied to your hips, be the ‘Galway girl on a perfect night'. Match a white tee with basic runners and slide on a bomber jacket to keep it casual cool. Add that finishing touch with black boots. This is a laid-back comfy look, ideal for being fuss-free and enjoying the concert.

* Hair: Up the game with your favourite elementary school hairstyle which is fierce yet fuss-free -- perfect for the humid Mumbai weather. We spotted it on the uber-cool Shay Mitchell too.

* How to get those hair: Prep your hair using a mix of smoothening serum. Create a centre parting and create 3 sections. Braid the unclipped side by taking some hair at the top and separating it into three equal sections. Next, take the left section and cross it under the middle one and keep repeating from left to right. Repeat the process with the hair down the right side, till you reach the ends of your hair and secure with a hair elastic. Do the same for the other side. Finish the look by spraying a hairspray.

*Perfectly Perfect: Put together a perfect mix of fashion meets function while sporting a monochrome crop top with detailed jackets. Drape it casually around your shoulders or zip up for a tough look, a jacket will instantly add oodles of panache to your outfit. Get the best of both worlds by combining edgy plus boho into the outfit.

Wear a basic grey tee and knot it up your waist. Go for skinny jeans, mildly ripped and pair it with biker jackets in military green, ink blue or black.

* Hair: Get the perfect angelic soft curls for the mesmerize everyone with your halo effect.

* How to get those hairs: Get the perfect angelic soft curls for the mesmerize everyone with your halo effect. Wash your hair and add a dollop of anti-frizz and shine serum for that silky-smooth finish on semi dry hair. Using a curler, take even horizontal sections of hair and wrap these sections around the tong. Continue this process over until you have completed the entire head then the curls lightly to get those perfect soft curls. Finish off by spraying the shine spray to keep them in place.

* They'll be in love with The Shape Of You: Take a leaf out of every party girls weekend diaries and style yourself in a metallic chic look. Pair a metallic sweatshirt with a darker leather skirt for a glam monotone look. Complete the look with some toned down and comfy white sneakers. Let the outfit get the spotlight by going minimal on accessorize. Carry a basic black sling for all your necessities.

* Hair: Take inspiration from the spunky Miley Cyrus to get the best of both worlds by combining edgy plus girly into a braided hair-do, keeping humidity and its resultant frizz at bay.

* How to get those hairs: Take inspiration from the spunky Miley Cyrus to get the best of both worlds by combining edgy plus girly into a braided hair-do, keeping humidity and its resultant frizz at bay. Part your hair from one side, with the pointed end of a teasing comb. Work the smaller section of the hair into a tight braid - you can choose to make this a waterfall braid or a usual one. Use a bobby pin or a transparent hair tie to safely secure the end of the braid behind the nape of your neck. Finish the look by spraying a hairspray.

Finally, for a finishing touch, use a shine spray. Hold it 10-12 inches from your hair and spray in short bursts across all sections for awe-worthy hair.

(Source: IANS)

