News |  17 Nov 2017

Drake pauses show to threaten male fan groping women

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake paused his performance here to threaten a male fan who was groping women during the show.

Drake was in the middle of performing his hit song Know Yourself at his show's after party at a nightclub on Wednesday when he noticed a male concertgoer groping women. He eventually told the DJ to pause the song and threatened the male fan, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In an Instagram video, Drake can be heard yelling to the fan, saying: "If you don't stop touching girls, I will come out there and f**k you up."

He gained a loud cheer from the audience after that.

However, it seemed that the fan said something in response as Drake repeated his words in a more threatening manner.

"If you don't stop putting your hands on girls, I'm gonna come out there and f**k your a** up," he continued before going back to performing.

Many fans then took to social media to praise the Hotline Bling hitmaker.

(Source: IANS)

