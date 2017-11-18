RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Nov 2017 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Daler Mehndi to reveal his spiritual side

MUMBAI: We have always seen Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tun Tun side, right? But as each one of us has different sides to our personality, so does Mehndi. Daler Mehndi does not often showcase this spiritual side of his, but now he is going all out with the Sikh Route.

“I always make it a point to visit the historical places, either temples or Gurudwaras. I have read books on philosophy and gurbanis as well. In Tunak Tunak Tun song my attempt was to express the colourful world around us,” expressed the singer.

Adding a bit on her husband Taranpreet Kaur Mehndi said, “Daler ji is a walking talking book on gratitude. In fact, I have learned a lot from him. It’s said that ‘No matter how many books you read, gratitude just comes from within’, while Dalerji was always a spiritual person and now he is open to reveal this side of his to the world.”

Mehndi has started Sikh Route which speaks about the teachings of Guru Nanak. The episodes would showcase experiences from people all over the world.

Also Read: 'Sikh Route' is for the one who is willing to learn: Daler Mehndi

Tags
Daler Mehndi Taranpreet Kaur Sikh Route Tunak Tunak Tun spiritual side gurbani
Related news
News | 14 Nov 2017

'Sikh Route' is for the one who is willing to learn: Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: The pop singer of India Daler Mehndi has taken the spiritual path with Sikh Route, a set of inspirational videos. These videos aim at bringing forward the teaching of Guru Nanak.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2017

These tracks are a must hear this Guru Nanak Jayanti

MUMBAI: Guru Nanak Jayanti one of the sacred festivals in Sikhs falls on 4 November this year. On the day of the festive people go to Gurudwara sing their morning hymns and towards the latter part also attend a lot of kirtans and songs which are held in praise of Guru Nanak.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2017

Asha Bhosle praises Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s pop king Daler Mehndi was performing at a concert in the city of joy Kolkata. During the occasion, iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who also happened to be present at the venue showered the singer with a few kind words.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2017

King of Pop Daler Mehndi releases VR music video at the 2017 Samsung Developer Conference

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s pop King Daler Mehndi will be releasing VR music video at the 2017 Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco.  The conference held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco on 18-19 October.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2017

King of Pop Daler Mehndi to celebrate green Diwali

MUMBAI: King of pop Daler Mehndi has always been investing time in good things. He has finally come back with green Diwali that he has been working on since 1998.Speaking about it he said, “We have been gifting Tulsi plants every year during Diwali.”

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi in top 100 YouTube channels of India

MUMBAI: Being social media active is one of the biggest aspects of radio industread more

Press Releases
Radio City Introduces the Next Generation of FM Entertainment - Video City

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced beta launch of India’s first video FM, Video City -a platform read more

News
Saregama India acquires the music of 'Monsoon Shootout'

MUMBAI: Saregama India has added another feather in its cap, by acquiring the music rights of thread more

News
Aditya Music acquires music rights of mega Tollywood films

MUMBAI: Aditya Music, the numero uno Music Company in Telugu Film Industry, has read more

News
Saregama to launch Carvaan Mini with MS Subbulakshmi songs and Carvaan Tamil

MUMBAI: When you hit the success trail with a brand and a product you are more likely to extend iread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Pal' yet another captivating Arijit Singh song

MUMBAI: Pal, the first song from the upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer movie Monsoon Shootout released today. It is a romantic number talking...read more

2
I don't want to do what everyone is doing: Ishq Bector

MUMBAI: Aye Hip Hoppe or Goli Marun Tujhe Dakku Daddy, when you listen to these tunes the only name that pops up in the mind is none other than the...read more

3
With SongFest we are focusing on original content: Gaurav Dagaonkar

From engineering lectures to the first song composed by him, Gaurav Dagaonkar’s musical journey has been a natural. There no forced attempt to be a...read more

4
Integriti Dance Music to be launched at Guestlist4Good

MUMBAI: Integriti Dance Music is being launched by leading youth lifestyle brand Integriti, from Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, for the first time in...read more

5
Mithoon joins Guestlist4Good line-up

MUMBAI: Intergriti has collaborated with Guestlist4Good to launch the ultimate music extravaganza ‘Integriti Dance Music’ at Guestlist4Good festival...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group