Classical music helps you learn different forms of music easily: Ambili Menon

MUMBAI: Ambili Menon, singer, live performer and winner of Gang Of Girls has recently released her debut original Behti Paaniyan. While speaking about Behti Paaniyan, she vocalised that classical music has helped her in her musical career.

She says, “It’s very important for people to know that classical music helps you learn different forms of music effortlessly. Classical music is tough, challenging and it pushes your voice to the limit. I feel that has really helped me with all other aspects, even live shows, songwriting, and singing in different genres.”

“While my guruji has inspired me a lot in my career. He thinks music is divinity as he always tells, ‘chase the soul of the musician’, ‘chase the soul of those notes’ and rest will follow you. While he is open to understanding different forms of music, he has also appreciated Behti Paaniyan which is no way closer to classical music, adds Menon