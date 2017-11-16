We all should feel liberated from within: Ambili Menon on 'Behti Paaniyan'

MUMBAI: Ambili Menon collaborates with Qyuki Media to release her new debut original Behti Paaniyan which released on 15 November 2017.

Qyuki Media and Ambili Menon's collaboration took a year to which she adds, “ They heard my voice when I sang for the film Bank Chor’ s title track and that’s when they wanted to get in touch with me. They asked me to collaborate digitally.”

Qyuki Media COO Sagar Gokhale says, “Ambili is a powerhouse of talent. Her live performances have so much energy and enthusiasm, it’s amazing to watch her on stage. At Qyuki, we always highlight talents such as Ambili as they not only capture the heart of the audiences offline but also online. Her latest single shows her in a completely new light, and we want to power that all the way through.”

The track Behti Paaniyan is sung and written by Ambili Menon and produced by Rishabh Ravi. Ambili Menon speaks about the making of Behti Paaniyan, “Initially when I started I intended the song to be slow pitched one, with its piano tunes, but when I wrote the first verse and got it produced, I felt that there was something missing. I realized that the song was leading somewhere else and that’s the first time I felt as a songwriter. I have written songs before, but I felt the universal energy while writing this track. Also, this is my first rap song to which I have penned the lyrics. Behti Paaniyan is grammatically incorrect as it should be Behta Paani, but I wanted it to be like that, the reason being 'when you are hurt or upset you are not necessarily going to think if you are going to be grammatically correct while you just say it.”

“The connection of the song drifted more towards the lyrical side as compared to the production of the video. So production to both sides of the track is quite different. With the rap section, there is a heavy guitar with those drum beats and baseline while the slow part of the song is only the piano. I feel songs like these are not really written these days as most of the rap songs have this idea of ‘chad jaani chahiye’. For once I wanted to create something for myself and about how I resonate as an artiste,” adds Ambili.

Elaborating on the meaning of the track Ambili stated that women shouldn’t be broken. Women face barriers when they want to do something. But, the fact is that there are no limits to explore what one wants to. “We all go through ‘sad days’ but I think that journey from being that person in the bathtub to being this crazy person is awesome and we all go through this phase. We all should have this fire within us and feel liberated from within.”

Menon speaks about the time taken to construct the video, "It took time for me to pen these lyrics, while the video did not take that long. The track took time as it had to go through multiple drafts of lyrics and composition. While the idea of Behti Paaniyaan struck me a year back, we took a year to make it and released it during the gig season.”

Click here to view the track: