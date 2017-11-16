Sony releases 'Tera Zikr' reprise version

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval’s Tera Zikr has taken the nation by storm. In fact, as predicted by Sony Music the single has become the love ballad of the nation. So, far it has crossed 6.7 million views and owning to its popularity Sony Music has released a beautiful reprise version of Tera Zikr.

“Reprise version is my favourite version too, I love the way the song sounds. I have been getting great feedback from people, I am glad you all like it,” says Raval.

Check the track here –

