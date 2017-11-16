Shruti Dhasmana 'excited' to be part of Grammy entry

MUMBAI: Singer Shruti Dhasmana is ‘thrilled’ to be part of the music album Ananta Volume 1 - Maestros of India, which is an official submission accepted for consideration for nomination in the 60th edition of Grammy Awards.

The Grammys are scheduled to take place in January next year.

Dhasmana lent her voice for the song Guru Govinda Govinda performed by tabla player Pandit Anindo Chatterjee, his son Anubrata Chatterjee and Siddhant Bhatia.

The track is a part of the music album which has been produced by Bhatia and has reached the first ballot in the World Music Album category. It is a diverse mix of artistes from around the country, read a statement.

"When I was informed about the acceptance for consideration for nomination, I was speechless and excited at the same time. It is a matter of great pride and honor for me to be a part of such a huge project that is going for the world's most prestigious award in music," Dhasmana said.

"I am really blessed to have shared the space with the likes of legendary Pandit Anindo Chatterjee and Anubrata Chatterjee on the song; along with many more veterans of the industry that include Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj. It has been a great learning experience for me and I thank Siddhant Bhatia to have bestowed his trust on me for this song," she added.

Spread over 300 minutes, the album has six tracks and includes voices of 30 internationally renowned legendary Indian artistes, some of whom are Grammy winners and nominees, and have come together for the first time in history to create magical moments.

(Source: IANS)