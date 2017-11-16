RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Nov 2017 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

Shruti Dhasmana 'excited' to be part of Grammy entry

MUMBAI: Singer Shruti Dhasmana is ‘thrilled’ to be part of the music album Ananta Volume 1 - Maestros of India, which is an official submission accepted for consideration for nomination in the 60th edition of Grammy Awards.

The Grammys are scheduled to take place in January next year.

Dhasmana lent her voice for the song Guru Govinda Govinda performed by tabla player Pandit Anindo Chatterjee, his son Anubrata Chatterjee and Siddhant Bhatia.

The track is a part of the music album which has been produced by Bhatia and has reached the first ballot in the World Music Album category. It is a diverse mix of artistes from around the country, read a statement.

"When I was informed about the acceptance for consideration for nomination, I was speechless and excited at the same time. It is a matter of great pride and honor for me to be a part of such a huge project that is going for the world's most prestigious award in music," Dhasmana said.

"I am really blessed to have shared the space with the likes of legendary Pandit Anindo Chatterjee and Anubrata Chatterjee on the song; along with many more veterans of the industry that include Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj. It has been a great learning experience for me and I thank Siddhant Bhatia to have bestowed his trust on me for this song," she added.

Spread over 300 minutes, the album has six tracks and includes voices of 30 internationally renowned legendary Indian artistes, some of whom are Grammy winners and nominees, and have come together for the first time in history to create magical moments.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shruti Dhasmana Ananta Volume 1 - Maestros of India Grammy Awards Guru Govinda Govinda Pandit Anindo Chatterjee Anubrata Chatterjee Siddhant Bhatia
Related news
News | 03 Nov 2017

Anoushka Shankar found scoring music for 'Shiraz' challenging

MUMBAI: When sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar was tasked to score music for the restored late 1920s silent film Shiraz: A Romance of India, she was up against at least three challenges.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2017

City Slums gives the dance community a reason to innovate with their moves

MUMBAI: City Slums by GRAMMY Award nominated Indian American songwriter Raja Kumari featuring Mumbai rapper DIVINE, is now not only the anthem of the streets but also the anthem for dance crews across India.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2017

Happy Concert for underprivileged children

MUMBAI: Happy Concert was held here on Thursday to spread festive cheer and happiness among underprivileged children.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2017

Singer Pragya Dasgupta to recreate famous Bollywood tracks

MUMBAI: Pragya Dasgupta who came in limelight for her Bengali version of the Radha song from Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release her next track. The singer will soon be introducing her version of the famous song Koi Faryad from the movie Tum Bin 2.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2017

Beyonce, Jay Z treat daughter to candy floss

MUMBAI: Star couple Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles, who is pregnant with twins, treated their daughter Blue Ivy to candy floss at NBA All Star game here. The couple and their five-year-old were photographed court side as they watched the NBA All-Star Game, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama to launch Carvaan Mini with MS Subbulakshmi songs and Carvaan Tamil

MUMBAI: When you hit the success trail with a brand and a product you are more likely to extend iread more

News
Ola collaborates with Sunburn Season 11 as their presenting partner

MUMBAI: Sunburn has associated with Ola, followed by Ola's app for transportation.read more

Press Releases
BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi
, BUDx

BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi read more

News
Shemaroo partners with Ola Play
Ola Play & Shemaroo

Shemaroo partners with Ola Play read more

Press Releases
BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde
BIG FM partners

BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde read more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ Snake releases video for 'A Different Way,' Feat. Lauv

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated French DJ and producer DJ Snake releases the video for his single A Different Way featuring Lauv today on Vevo. Check the...read more

2
Sony releases 'Tera Zikr' reprise version

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval’s Tera Zikr has taken the nation by storm. In fact, as predicted by Sony Music the single has become the love ballad of...read more

3
Mariah Carey cancels shows due to throat infection

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has cancelled the first few shows of her upcoming All I Want for Christmas Is You tour due to upper respiratory tract...read more

4
Zain Calcuttawala releases 'Just This Once'

MUMBAI: Zian Calcuttawala aka Bulli Bainbridge gets its name from Facebook games. His love for music began at a tender age of 10 when he picked up...read more

5
Guide to the Ed Sheeran Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: The Ed Sheeran concert is nearing with every passing minute and if you're going to the concert you better be prepared. According to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group