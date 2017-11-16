RadioandMusic
News |  16 Nov 2017 17:08 |  By RnMTeam

Mariah Carey cancels shows due to throat infection

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has cancelled the first few shows of her upcoming All I Want for Christmas Is You tour due to upper respiratory tract infection.

The 47-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the cancellation, stating that the illness came after she suffered from flu, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season. It seems I've received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory (tract) infection after last week's flu. Bleak," Carey wrote.

"You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my doctor's orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage," she added.

Carey concluded her post by saying that she would try her best to recover so that she could return to the stage again.

"Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I'm going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon," she wrote.

The "When you believe" singer was supposed to kick off her annual Christmas tour on Friday in Windsor, Canada.

(Source: IANS)

