RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Nov 2017 11:59 |  By RnMTeam

Jon Bon Jovi broke my heart: Pink

MUMBAI: Pink says singer Jon Bon Jovi broke her heart when he married Dorothea Hurley in 1989.

Pink had a crush on Jovi during childhood and even had ambitions to marry him one day.

She was ‘devastated’ when she heard that the singer had instead tied the knot with his high-school girlfriend, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Recalling her heartbreak during the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke, Pink said: "(I was) probably seven or eight. I still remember I was in the car coming home from singing lessons and they said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart Dorothea, and I almost threw up in my mouth.

She added: "I ripped his posters off the wall, threw them out, and didn't come out of my room for days. I was devastated. It was the first time someone ever broke my heart."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Pink Jon Bon Jovi Dorothea Hurley Carpool Karaoke
Related news
News | 10 Nov 2017

Pink to perform at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Pink will be performing a rendition of Beautiful Trauma at the 2017 American Music Awards (AMA).She will take the stage at the upcoming gala on 19 November 2017.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2017

Pink gave parenting advice to Adele

MUMBAI: Singer Pink says she gave Adele advice on touring as a parent.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2017

Pink regrets taking sides in Swift-Perry feud

MUMBAI: Singer Pink says she regrets taking sides in the pop feud between singers Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2017

Dr. Luke is not a good person: Pink

MUMBAI: Singer Pink has opened up about her past experience of working with record producer Dr. Luke amid his ongoing legal battle with singer Kesha.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2017

Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran winners at 2017 MTV VMAs

MUMBAI: Rapper Kendrick Lamars 'Humble' won the top prize of Video of the Year as well as the majority of the technical accolades, while singer Ed Sheeran walked away with Artist of the Year at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards here.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Ola collaborates with Sunburn Season 11 as their presenting partner

MUMBAI: Sunburn has associated with Ola, followed by Ola's app for transportation.read more

Press Releases
BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi
, BUDx

BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi read more

News
Shemaroo partners with Ola Play
Ola Play & Shemaroo

Shemaroo partners with Ola Play read more

Press Releases
BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde
BIG FM partners

BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde read more

News
Wizcraft and MTV announce Arijit Singh’s first India tour
Arijit Singh

Wizcraft and MTV announce Arijit Singh’s first India tour read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Kar Gayi Chull' crosses 200 mn views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Party anthem Kar Gayi Chull from Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Kapoor & Sons crossed 200 million views on YouTube on...read more

2
Lloyd LIewellyn releases second track 'Run'

MUMBAI: Welsh singer and songwriter Lloyd Llewellyn had only recorded a few demos last year when he suddenly found himself playing Isle of Wight...read more

3
Darshan Raval's song to release in Gujarati, Bengali

Darshan Raval's song to release in Gujarati, Bengali read more

4
Ways to make it to Ed Sheeran’s live concert in Mumbai

Ways to make it to Ed Sheeran’s live concert in Mumbai read more

5
'All Paths Lead To Conflict' kept me in focus: Aniket Vidyadhar

MUMBAI:  Aniket Vidyadhar aka Blent is a Mumbai based music producer and game designer. He produces sample based electronic music under the alias of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group