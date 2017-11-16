Jon Bon Jovi broke my heart: Pink

MUMBAI: Pink says singer Jon Bon Jovi broke her heart when he married Dorothea Hurley in 1989.

Pink had a crush on Jovi during childhood and even had ambitions to marry him one day.

She was ‘devastated’ when she heard that the singer had instead tied the knot with his high-school girlfriend, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Recalling her heartbreak during the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke, Pink said: "(I was) probably seven or eight. I still remember I was in the car coming home from singing lessons and they said on the radio that he married his high school sweetheart Dorothea, and I almost threw up in my mouth.

She added: "I ripped his posters off the wall, threw them out, and didn't come out of my room for days. I was devastated. It was the first time someone ever broke my heart."

(Source: IANS)