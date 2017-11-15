Salim Merchant slams a racist on Twitter

MUMBAI: Indian music artistes today are actively present on their social media accounts to keep their fans updated. On a similar note, famous Hindi cinema playback singer/composer Salim Merchant who has been performing across the globe, travelled to Ranchi today for a live performance and posted it on his Instagram and Twitter page, not knowing what this would get snowballed into.

After Salim as usual posted about his upcoming gig, a twitterati named Dhananjay abruptly replied on Merchant’s post that the government should give a chance to Hindu musician instead of a Muslim composer.

To this Merchant replied that it is Indian composer, asking him to get a life instead of getting into dividing the country.

Check the tweet below:

BJP Govt at Jharkhand should give this oppertunity to any Hindu musician. Why giving chance to a Muslim composer in a bjp Govt. Wrong idea — Dhananjay Kumar Sing (@Dhananj68160588) November 15, 2017

Correction - It’s Indian composer. It’s fools like you who divide india. Get a life! https://t.co/zAX0F3rmmL — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) November 15, 2017

Benny Dayal too went on to support Salim -

The moment you make religion the base of ur existence. U shut urself from the universe. There is something greater than greatness and its called Goodness n im sorry to say Mr. Dhananjay, you lack it.Such a shame.If india deported ppl they shud deport u for national disintegration https://t.co/8q9Y0JK592 — Benny Dayal (@Benny_Dayal) November 15, 2017

Not only, Benny, Salim Merchant’s fans have also raised their voices on Twitter in support of Salim.