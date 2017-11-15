RadioandMusic
Salim Merchant slams a racist on Twitter

MUMBAI: Indian music artistes today are actively present on their social media accounts to keep their fans updated. On a similar note, famous Hindi cinema playback singer/composer Salim Merchant who has been performing across the globe, travelled to Ranchi today for a live performance and posted it on his Instagram and Twitter page, not knowing what this would get snowballed into.

After Salim as usual posted about his upcoming gig, a twitterati named Dhananjay abruptly replied on Merchant’s post that the government should give a chance to Hindu musician instead of a Muslim composer.

To this Merchant replied that it is Indian composer, asking him to get a life instead of getting into dividing the country.

Check the tweet below:

Benny Dayal too went on to support Salim -

Not only, Benny, Salim Merchant’s fans have also raised their voices on Twitter in support of Salim.

