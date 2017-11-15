RadioandMusic
News |  15 Nov 2017 18:28 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur to perform for a cause

MUMBAI: Singers and musicians Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, Salim-Sulaiman, Sukriti Kakkar and Prakriti are on board to perform at Farhan Akhtar's 'Lalkar' concert, which aims to raise a voice against gender violence.

The concert will be held on 21 November at the Bandra Amphitheatre here.

The extravaganza is a part of the 'Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya (Enough is Enough!)' campaign that was initiated by the Population Foundation of India (PFI), director Feroz Abbas Khan and Farhan's social initiative Men Against Rape and Discrimination (MARD).

PFI's Executive Director Poonam Muttreja said: "For a very long time, we have been talking about violence against women and making policies and laws to prevent it. Though this was essential, now its high time to execute those as well. And now we have India's finest singers on-board to take this message to the youth."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Armaan Malik Harshdeep Kaur Salim-Sulaiman Sukriti Kakkar Prakriti Farhan Akhtar Lalkar 'Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya Population Foundation of India Feroz Abbas Khan Men Against Rape and Discrimination Enough is Enough PFI MARD
