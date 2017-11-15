RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Nov 2017 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

5 Reasons why Timeout 72 is not your average music festival

MUMBAI: Every year, tens to hundreds of thousands of people from around the world and India congregate at various music festivals that today have become synonymous with a recreational lifestyle. While many festivals have been doing the rounds for years, we decided to put the brand new music festival by Waterlemon Events into the spotlight this month.

We are referring to Timeout 72 premiering at Vagator Goa between the 27-29 of December this year, the festival seems quite like a heady concoction of Coachella, Ultra and Tomorrowland.

Here are our top 5 reasons to attend the festival -

The Lineup

At Timeout 72, it definitely looks like music takes center stage and you can bet that delicious line-up took almost 365 days to close. Just to take a closer look – Swalla hitmaker and multi-platinum artiste Jason Derulo and hip-hop reigning King Wiz Khalifa are making their grand debut in India for the very first time. Derulo just dropped his banger single Tip Toe while Khalifa premiered his new mixtape Fly Now Laugh Later. Another few acts making their debut in India with the festival include Australia’s numero uno DJ Timmy Trumpet and World No 11 Don Diablo

Don’t give a miss to Day 1 and show your support to India’s first and the world’s second, differently-abled DJ Varun Khullar aka AAMISH.

For the trance and techno fanatics there’s Coming Soon, Vini Vici, Ritmo, GMS, Symbolic and Skazi on the Psy Stage. In case, you’re the indie type, there’s Lucky Ali, Paon, Midival Punditz, Hari & Sukhmani, The Local Train, Prateek Kuhad, Advaita, Parvaaz, Prem Joshua, When Chai Met Toast to give you sun-soaked company at the Live Stage. Look out for festival favorites such as Grammy-winning duo NERVO, Zaeden, Lost Stories and Sem Voxx, Third Party, Lucas & Steve, and Justin Mylo.

Don’t let this impressive list overwhelm you though. Timeout 72 gives you the ability to go with the flow and even appreciate the new talent that you didn’t know you wanted to see. We must give full marks to the artiste head for curating such an intrinsic line-up that balances out every genre and will satiate every music junkie’s appetite for quality, thumping music.

The Venue

Goa is notorious for its lineage in music and culture and also the full body reset. This year there will be a rekindled spirit as Goa will open up its doors to a new world full of music, madness and frivolity after most music festivals were instructed to leave the state two years ago. Leave your mind and problems at home and let your body get back to nature. The beats are bumping and you could give a hoot about the unchecked e-mails in your inbox. Timeout 72 will be the perfect get-a-way.

The  Production

It may seem like the most obvious stand-out thing about Timeout 72, the “Main Stage” will be designed by Don’t Let Daddy Know, and we can’t prepare you for the all-over body experience you feel when you see the giant set for the first time. Expect Timeout 72 to raise the bar with their jaw-dropping stage productions. With stages inspired by the concept of time, Timeout 72 promises to transport you to a world of déjà-vu. While following a central theme of Epoch for 2017, each stage will be distinctively decorated with technicolor props and larger-than-life gimmicks that ultimately lead to a once-in-a-lifetime immersive experience. With the best pyrotechnics, you'll probably see in your life, the visual spectacle will extend long after the sun has gone down and making Goa into an electro-pop Disneyland. With lasers added to the mix, it makes a hell of a spectacle and a weekend to never forget. With hypnotic laser shows to fun-filled carnival rides, to visual mapping to panoramic sunset dates atop a ferris wheel, all set to blaring music, Timeout 72 will make a name for itself as the most magical and happiest festival.

The Ambience

It doesn’t end at the stage and the music; the whole atmosphere will be elevated with unvarying entertainment throughout the day to keep you occupied for 72 hours straight up. From cabarets to firework displays to tightrope-walking and other circus theatrics, Timeout 72 promises to charm all your senses – at once. Luxury at its finest- there won’t be a second where you don’t feel like royalty. Timeout 72 promises to be grandiose and refined. It’s a festival where everyone parties, but they do it magnificently. Everything there is massive. Picture Las Vegas x100. It’s that Las Vegas penthouse lifestyle in a fierce music festival. World class is first class.

The People

Sometimes, the right mix of people can make all the difference at a music festival. One of the highlights of a music festival as monumental as this is the blissful camaraderie between people of different ages, ethnicities and nationalities as they celebrate music together, united. Sure, other festivals may have a great audience, but the attendees of Timeout 72 are those who really came to live the dream with others. Hey, another excuse to carpool with your buddies and take that ultimate road trip to Goa maybe a part of the incubator for the wackiest trendsetting millennials? And who knows you may just bump into your favourite celebrity at the VIP sections, even the celebrities need their dose of zoning out!

The Add-Ons

Dancing requires sustenance and so does socialising, but one thing you will never have to worry about at Timeout 72 is going hungry. The festival cuisine is of universal appeal. From basic junk food like cream stuffed doughnuts and cheesy fries to fuller meals like pasta and hot dogs, and not to miss, the lip-smacking Goan cuisine, your energy levels will never drop. If you're not going for the lineup, at least go for the food and the shopping at the flea market. Usually, at music festivals we feel disgusted because sweat laden bodies are jostling with one another and you can’t enjoy yourself as much when you feel like a chicken trapped in a pigsty. Timeout 72 is sprawled across a huge acre of land giving you enough room to breathe as well as air-conditioned domes to beat the daytime heat.  And while you’re doing all of this you can take that extraordinary selfie against the astute art installations. “The party just ended” may as well be an illegal statement. There is never a time where the party ends with Timeout 72. The after-parties will be incredible, guiding people through the mystical reverie from the moment you step on the plane until after you’re back. Going by their brand movie - it’s vibrant, breathtaking, and it will make you say, “I need to be there.”

Here’s hoping this is enough to convince you to be there in case you’re a fence sitter. Be part of the experience and buy that pretty economical ticket on bookmyshow.com and insider.com.

Tags
Timeout 72 Waterlemon Events Vagator Goa Wiz Khalifa Fly Now Laugh Later Lucky Ali Paon Midival Punditz Hari & Sukhmani The Local Train Prateek Kuhad Advaita Parvaaz Prem Joshua When Chai Met toast Nervo Zaeden Lost Stories and Sem Voxx Third Party Lucas & Steve Justin Mylo
Related news
News | 03 Nov 2017

Rains wash away NH7 Weekender Express Puducherry; dates shifted to 19 November

MUMBAI: After Chennai battered with heavy rains NH7 have cancelled their NH7 Weekender Express in Puducherry. Earlier it was scheduled for 5 November, but it has now been shifted to 19 November. The happiest music festival will come back with a charged up line-up.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2017

Timmy Trumpet, Don Diablo join Time Out 72 line-up

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, American rapper Wiz Khalifa and American singer Jason Derulo will be joined by more global artistes like Don Diablo and Timmy Trumpet at the multi-genre music festival Time Out 72 in Goa in December.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2017

Wiz Khalifa excited for his debut India gig

MUMBAI:  American rapper-singer-songwriter and actor Wiz Khalifa is looking forward to performing in India for the first time, and meet his fans in Goa later this year.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2017

Nucleya not performing but promoting Redbull Bus Tour

MUMBAI: Redbull Tour Bus with its magnificent line up is all set to groove Mumbai this Saturday. The line up has some remarkable performers but Nucleya. The music producer will give Redbull a miss this year, but he is doing his bit to promote the festival.

read more
News | 06 Oct 2017

The Red Bull Tour Bus returns to Mumbai on 14 October

MUMBAI: The Red Bull Tour Bus entertained over a hoard of crowd when it travelled to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore and Noida. Now, the Red Bull Tour Bus returns home to Mumbai for the fourth edition of its anniversary gig in the city, Off The Roof.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Ola collaborates with Sunburn Season 11 as their presenting partner

MUMBAI: Sunburn has associated with Ola, followed by Ola's app for transportation.read more

Press Releases
BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi
, BUDx

BUDx an electronic music lab launches in Delhi read more

News
Shemaroo partners with Ola Play
Ola Play & Shemaroo

Shemaroo partners with Ola Play read more

Press Releases
BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde
BIG FM partners

BIG FM partners with Reliance Mutual Fund for #Chhotonkebadefunde read more

News
Wizcraft and MTV announce Arijit Singh’s first India tour
Arijit Singh

Wizcraft and MTV announce Arijit Singh’s first India tour read more

top# 5 articles

1
Salim Merchant slams a racist on Twitter

MUMBAI: Indian music artistes today are actively present on their social media accounts to keep their fans updated. On a similar note, famous Hindi...read more

2
Darshan Raval's song to release in Gujarati, Bengali

Darshan Raval's song to release in Gujarati, Bengali read more

3
Karan Johar to play cupid on ISHQ FM

MUMBAI: Karan Johar, the king of chat shows and a successful Hindi Cinema director will now debut as a radio jockey with ISHQ FM. He will be the love...read more

4
Lloyd LIewellyn releases second track 'Run'

MUMBAI: Welsh singer and songwriter Lloyd Llewellyn had only recorded a few demos last year when he suddenly found himself playing Isle of Wight...read more

5
Live score inspired by Satyajit Ray's film to release

MUMBAI: Sarod maestro Soumik Dattas King Of Ghosts, which is a live score inspired by Oscar-winning director Satyajit Rays cult film Goopy Gyne...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group