5 Reasons why Timeout 72 is not your average music festival

MUMBAI: Every year, tens to hundreds of thousands of people from around the world and India congregate at various music festivals that today have become synonymous with a recreational lifestyle. While many festivals have been doing the rounds for years, we decided to put the brand new music festival by Waterlemon Events into the spotlight this month.

We are referring to Timeout 72 premiering at Vagator Goa between the 27-29 of December this year, the festival seems quite like a heady concoction of Coachella, Ultra and Tomorrowland.

Here are our top 5 reasons to attend the festival -

The Lineup

At Timeout 72, it definitely looks like music takes center stage and you can bet that delicious line-up took almost 365 days to close. Just to take a closer look – Swalla hitmaker and multi-platinum artiste Jason Derulo and hip-hop reigning King Wiz Khalifa are making their grand debut in India for the very first time. Derulo just dropped his banger single Tip Toe while Khalifa premiered his new mixtape Fly Now Laugh Later. Another few acts making their debut in India with the festival include Australia’s numero uno DJ Timmy Trumpet and World No 11 Don Diablo

Don’t give a miss to Day 1 and show your support to India’s first and the world’s second, differently-abled DJ Varun Khullar aka AAMISH.

For the trance and techno fanatics there’s Coming Soon, Vini Vici, Ritmo, GMS, Symbolic and Skazi on the Psy Stage. In case, you’re the indie type, there’s Lucky Ali, Paon, Midival Punditz, Hari & Sukhmani, The Local Train, Prateek Kuhad, Advaita, Parvaaz, Prem Joshua, When Chai Met Toast to give you sun-soaked company at the Live Stage. Look out for festival favorites such as Grammy-winning duo NERVO, Zaeden, Lost Stories and Sem Voxx, Third Party, Lucas & Steve, and Justin Mylo.

Don’t let this impressive list overwhelm you though. Timeout 72 gives you the ability to go with the flow and even appreciate the new talent that you didn’t know you wanted to see. We must give full marks to the artiste head for curating such an intrinsic line-up that balances out every genre and will satiate every music junkie’s appetite for quality, thumping music.

The Venue

Goa is notorious for its lineage in music and culture and also the full body reset. This year there will be a rekindled spirit as Goa will open up its doors to a new world full of music, madness and frivolity after most music festivals were instructed to leave the state two years ago. Leave your mind and problems at home and let your body get back to nature. The beats are bumping and you could give a hoot about the unchecked e-mails in your inbox. Timeout 72 will be the perfect get-a-way.

The Production

It may seem like the most obvious stand-out thing about Timeout 72, the “Main Stage” will be designed by Don’t Let Daddy Know, and we can’t prepare you for the all-over body experience you feel when you see the giant set for the first time. Expect Timeout 72 to raise the bar with their jaw-dropping stage productions. With stages inspired by the concept of time, Timeout 72 promises to transport you to a world of déjà-vu. While following a central theme of Epoch for 2017, each stage will be distinctively decorated with technicolor props and larger-than-life gimmicks that ultimately lead to a once-in-a-lifetime immersive experience. With the best pyrotechnics, you'll probably see in your life, the visual spectacle will extend long after the sun has gone down and making Goa into an electro-pop Disneyland. With lasers added to the mix, it makes a hell of a spectacle and a weekend to never forget. With hypnotic laser shows to fun-filled carnival rides, to visual mapping to panoramic sunset dates atop a ferris wheel, all set to blaring music, Timeout 72 will make a name for itself as the most magical and happiest festival.

The Ambience

It doesn’t end at the stage and the music; the whole atmosphere will be elevated with unvarying entertainment throughout the day to keep you occupied for 72 hours straight up. From cabarets to firework displays to tightrope-walking and other circus theatrics, Timeout 72 promises to charm all your senses – at once. Luxury at its finest- there won’t be a second where you don’t feel like royalty. Timeout 72 promises to be grandiose and refined. It’s a festival where everyone parties, but they do it magnificently. Everything there is massive. Picture Las Vegas x100. It’s that Las Vegas penthouse lifestyle in a fierce music festival. World class is first class.

The People

Sometimes, the right mix of people can make all the difference at a music festival. One of the highlights of a music festival as monumental as this is the blissful camaraderie between people of different ages, ethnicities and nationalities as they celebrate music together, united. Sure, other festivals may have a great audience, but the attendees of Timeout 72 are those who really came to live the dream with others. Hey, another excuse to carpool with your buddies and take that ultimate road trip to Goa maybe a part of the incubator for the wackiest trendsetting millennials? And who knows you may just bump into your favourite celebrity at the VIP sections, even the celebrities need their dose of zoning out!

The Add-Ons

Dancing requires sustenance and so does socialising, but one thing you will never have to worry about at Timeout 72 is going hungry. The festival cuisine is of universal appeal. From basic junk food like cream stuffed doughnuts and cheesy fries to fuller meals like pasta and hot dogs, and not to miss, the lip-smacking Goan cuisine, your energy levels will never drop. If you're not going for the lineup, at least go for the food and the shopping at the flea market. Usually, at music festivals we feel disgusted because sweat laden bodies are jostling with one another and you can’t enjoy yourself as much when you feel like a chicken trapped in a pigsty. Timeout 72 is sprawled across a huge acre of land giving you enough room to breathe as well as air-conditioned domes to beat the daytime heat. And while you’re doing all of this you can take that extraordinary selfie against the astute art installations. “The party just ended” may as well be an illegal statement. There is never a time where the party ends with Timeout 72. The after-parties will be incredible, guiding people through the mystical reverie from the moment you step on the plane until after you’re back. Going by their brand movie - it’s vibrant, breathtaking, and it will make you say, “I need to be there.”

Here’s hoping this is enough to convince you to be there in case you’re a fence sitter. Be part of the experience and buy that pretty economical ticket on bookmyshow.com and insider.com.