Ways to make it to Ed Sheeran’s live concert in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The much anticipated Ed Sheeran Live Concert in Mumbai is not far away. The concert’s tickets are already sold out on Bookmyshow. But you don’t have to worry now as there are ways to make it to the Shape of You singer’s concert.

Interestingly, Jio brings all its customers a fantastic opportunity to get themselves a ticket to one of the most awaited concerts in India – Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour on 19 November 2017 at Jio Gardens, Mumbai.

All you’ve got to do is www.EdSheeranOnJio.com and complete any of the two steps mentioned there. The contest is fun and simple. It is open to all Jio customers.

You can welcome Ed Sheeran in your unique style by shooting a photo or video showing what’s the best way to Welcome Ed Sheeran to India. Upload the entry on your social pages with #EdSheeranOnJio, and tag @reliancejio. The third step is to fill in the form to submit the entry.

This contest is open to everyone who has a Jio number and it will be required to be shared on the contest page.

The second option would be Jump the queue with a JioFi. Here one will have to answer two simple questions and win tickets with JioFi. One can enter the JioFi number or the IMEI number or even the pre-order number of the JioFi.

Ola too has come up with an interesting way to free entry to the live concert. Ola is giving Mumbaikars chance to see the world's biggest music sensation live in action and groove to his chartbusting numbers. Just take a minimum five rides in Ola Prime with the code EDSHEERAN. If you’re lucky you will get your entry to the concert.