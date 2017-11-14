RadioandMusic
News |  14 Nov 2017 20:23 |  By RnMTeam

'Manva Likes To Fly' is one of the good writings that I've done this year: Lyricist Vayu

MUMBAI: It's the easiest to pen-down the feelings of the heart, lyricist Vayu did something similar with Manva Likes To Fly from Tumhari Sulu. 

The lyricist recently tried bungee jumping and paragliding, adventure sports that he has been playing to explore for a while and the experience came handy in writing the lyrics of Manva Likes To Fly. "I felt weightless during those experiences. So, I clubbed those feelings with that of Vidya Balan's character in the film to create the lyrics," says Vayu. 

The music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi, who also happened to be the only point to get back to for Vayu. "Tanishk explained the character to me and he had the hook line in his mind. I penned the rest."

The Beat Pe Booty writer is happy with the final outcome. "I like the song. It is one of the good writings that I've done this year."

Interestingly, the song release came as a surprise to Vayu. "This happens to me all the time. I never know when a song would release and then I am informed by someone or I see my name in the credits," confesses the lyricist. 

Check the song here - 

The Kankad lyricist is currently focusing on releasing singles. "I am in the initial phase of pitching my songs to the labels and if all falls into place I will have 3-4 singles next year," ends Vayu. 

