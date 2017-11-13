RadioandMusic
News |  13 Nov 2017 18:35 |  By RnMTeam

Taalbelia music festival back with second edition

MUMBAI: Taalbelia, a four-day-long multi-format festival, is back with the second edition starting 26 January at Mandawa in the heart of Rajasthan.

Taalbelia, as a concept strives to reinvent the wheel, as far as destination music festivals go with a wider range of delectable music genres that are rarely seen.

The event will see four stages and more than 30 acts setting the mood for music lovers along with adventure, royal hospitality and gastronomic delights, said a statement.

With different genres of contemporary, classical and folk music, the event will enthrall the audience between two breathtakingly beautiful venues, namely Castle Mandawa and Desert Resort.

The festival is curated by marketing agency Event Crafter in a joint collaboration with the Royal Family of Mandawa.

"We've been fortunate to have received such a warm response for our very first edition which was held earlier in January this year. That itself becomes an important driver to make the 2nd edition an even richer experience. Our audiences have called us an inclusive festival -- and that's part one of our aspirations as a festival.

"The December edition will feature some brilliant never seen before collaborations, more culture, more heritage and lots of interactivity for attendees," Siddhartha Chaturvedi, Festival Curator, and CEO of Event Crafter told IANS.

The music at Taalbelia is spread across three nights and four days.

The second edition will feature a rare intimate session with singer Mohit Chauhan alongside myriad mood-makers such as Monica Dogra, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Ankur and the Ghalat Family, Bhanwari Devi, Indus Creed, One half of Midival Punditz - Gaurav Raina as Grain (Live), Dhruv Visvanath, Filter Coffee, grandpa hotpants Lou Majaw, Maati Baani, Madboy/Mink, Mahesh Vinayakram, Malfnktion. Mojojojo, Moorlala, Namit Das and Anurag Shankar and many more.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Taalbelia Rajasthan second edition Monica Dogra Anand Bhaskar Collective Ankur Ghalat Family Bhanwari Devi Indus Creed Gaurav Raina Dhruv Visvanath Filter Coffee Lou Majaw Maati Baani Madboy/Mink Mahesh Vinayakram MALFNKTION MojoJojo Moorlala Namit Das Anurag Shankar
