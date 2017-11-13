RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Nov 2017 18:13 |  By RnMTeam

Shankar Mahadevan happy to perform with sons on 'MTV Unplugged'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan says he is happy to perform with both his sons Siddharth and Shivam for the show MTV Unplugged.

"I am glad that my son Siddharth Mahadevan was a part of its wonderful line up in the previous edition. I am happier to be performing with both my sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan for this edition. Looking forward to work our magic and celebrate music as a splendid trio," Shankar said in a statement.

While Siddharth was seen on the show in the last season, Shankar and Shivam will be performing for the first time.

Talking about the show, Shankar said: "MTV Unplugged has a history of presenting artists, each of who have a different creative identity which is unique to themselves. This brings a distinctive charm to the show."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shankar Mahadevan MTV Unplugged Siddharth Shivam
Related news
News | 02 Nov 2017

Armaan Malik excited to perform with brother Amaal

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who is set to entertain music lovers on MTV Unplugged, says he always waits to perform with his brother Amaal.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2017

Composer Ram Shankar's daughter enters 'The Voice Kids 2'

MUMBAI: We have seen children of famous personalities participate in reality shows earlier and this act will be repeated on &TV's The Voice Kids 2.  We've learnt that Bichhoo composer Ram Sankar's daughte

read more
Rasika Shekar
News | 30 Oct 2017

There is this really attractive, addictive thing about music: Rasika Shekar

MUMBAI: She has mesmerized the audience with her ‘Flautist skills’, given hits like Hulla Re and Katti Batti, we are talking about none other than Rasika Shekar who has worked with Papon and Shankar Mahadevan. But, not many know that she began her musical journey as a vocalist.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2017

Diljit requests all to participate in Rising Star S2

MUMBAI: Colors music reality show Rising Star is all set to return with its second season. And before it hits the audition button Diljit Dosanjh, requests all to participate on the show.

read more
News | 18 Oct 2017

Shankar Mahadevan collaborates with sons for Diwali song

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan has collaborated for the first time with both his sons Siddharth and Shivam for a new song Dilwali Diwali.

read more

RnM Biz

News
2018 is a milestone year for T-Series: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: Right from being a music label of several 100cr films this year to introducing content oread more

News
I believe music is the soul of the mind: Neerja Birla
,

MUMBAI: Last night was probably the best for all Arijit Singh fans and the production value set read more

News
Major reliefs for M and E sector in GST from 15 November 2017

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to the media and entertaread more

Press Releases
BIG FM initiates Khali Pet, enlighten’s Right to Food on Human Rights Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM on the occasion of ‘Human Rights Day’ will launch a unique initiative ‘Khali Pet’.read more

News
RJs awarded for espousing social causes at Radio4Child Awards

NEW DELHI: The best entries received from a total of 120 RJs from across radio stations in six caread more

top# 5 articles

1
Beyonce, Jay Z photographed with twin kids

Beyonce, Jay Z photographed with twin kids MUMBAI: Star couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Zs twin children Rumi and Sir were photographed for the first...read more

2
Lionel Richie approves daughter, Disick's relationship

MUMBAI: Singer Lionel Richie has approved his daughter Sofia Richies relationship with reality TV personality Scott Disick. "He's good. He's been...read more

3
India lacks a music industry: Singer Papon Angaraag

MUMBAI: Singer Papon, known as much for popularising Assamese folk music as for tracks like Jiyein Kyun, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Bulleya and Kaun Mera,...read more

4
Carrie Underwood injured

MUMBAI: Singer Carrie Underwood broke her wrist and suffered other injuries after falling outside her home here. "On Friday night, Carrie Underwood...read more

5
ENCORE to set the tone for global entrepreneurship summit

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of over half a decade, music maestro AR Rahman will be embarking on his massive stadium tour spanning across four cities...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group