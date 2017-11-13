Shankar Mahadevan happy to perform with sons on 'MTV Unplugged'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan says he is happy to perform with both his sons Siddharth and Shivam for the show MTV Unplugged.

"I am glad that my son Siddharth Mahadevan was a part of its wonderful line up in the previous edition. I am happier to be performing with both my sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan for this edition. Looking forward to work our magic and celebrate music as a splendid trio," Shankar said in a statement.

While Siddharth was seen on the show in the last season, Shankar and Shivam will be performing for the first time.

Talking about the show, Shankar said: "MTV Unplugged has a history of presenting artists, each of who have a different creative identity which is unique to themselves. This brings a distinctive charm to the show."

(Source: IANS)