Raman Mahadevan's and Jirka's 'Tu' trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer, Raman Mahadevan, just released his new song titled Tu, written by Shellee of the Dev D and Udta Punjab fame. Within no time the song has managed to score many views. It is for the first time that an Indian song was trending worldwide within a couple of hours it went live on Youtube.

The song lyrically and musically delineates the divine force called God and our faith in this force’s omnipresence - God resides in everything and is everywhere; all around, in you, in me and in nature. Tu simply emphasises the beauty of the divine force.

Tu is the second track in the Raman and Jirka partnership. The first video Chintamani released in August 2017, which was a soulful melodious song that married Indian music from the core of its heritage to the more contemporary yet gentle tunes of the guitar. It was an effortless fusion of Sanskrit verses and modern harmonies.

After the success of his last partnership with musician and composer, Jirka Mucha, for his track Chintamani, Mahadevan is back to amaze his fans and all music lovers with yet another gem from his kitty.

Check the song here: