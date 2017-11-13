Monica Dogra gets mocked for her Hindi

MUMBAI: In a recent episode, Judge Monica Dogra, became a subject of amusement. Monica, who has been brought up in the U.S., struggles with Hindi. One of the contestants, Diyatom, who is loved by all the judges made fun of Monica’s Hindi pronunciation during an AV played on the show.

During the show, contestants of Stage 3 played a funny video made for Monica, Vishal Dadlani, Devraj Sanyal, Ehsaan Noorani and Shibani Kashyap. The video saw these contestants mimicking all the four judges and Shibani. While they all mocked other judges for the kind of jokes they crack or for their hook statements, Diyatom took a chance by mocking Monica. He chose one of the comments made by Monica in a previous episode as his reference, ‘agle hafte, sorry pichle hafte, maine chaar sitaare dekhe.’

While everyone including judges, contestants and Shibani enjoyed this leg pulling, Monica took it in a positive stride and tried replying to the same with another fragmented Hindi statement – ‘Mere jazbaat ko the’.

It will be interesting to see whether Monica will work harder on her language skills and surprise us with a flawless sentence or keep entertaining us with her adorable efforts of speaking in fragmented Hindi.