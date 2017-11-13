RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Nov 2017 18:35 |  By RnMTeam

Monica Dogra gets mocked for her Hindi

MUMBAI: In a recent episode, Judge Monica Dogra, became a subject of amusement. Monica, who has been brought up in the U.S., struggles with Hindi. One of the contestants, Diyatom, who is loved by all the judges made fun of Monica’s Hindi pronunciation during an AV played on the show.

During the show, contestants of Stage 3 played a funny video made for Monica, Vishal Dadlani, Devraj Sanyal, Ehsaan Noorani and Shibani Kashyap. The video saw these contestants mimicking all the four judges and Shibani. While they all mocked other judges for the kind of jokes they crack or for their hook statements, Diyatom took a chance by mocking Monica. He chose one of the comments made by Monica in a previous episode as his reference, ‘agle hafte, sorry pichle hafte, maine chaar sitaare dekhe.

While everyone including judges, contestants and Shibani enjoyed this leg pulling, Monica took it in a positive stride and tried replying to the same with another fragmented Hindi statement – ‘Mere jazbaat ko the’.

It will be interesting to see whether Monica will work harder on her language skills and surprise us with a flawless sentence or keep entertaining us with her adorable efforts of speaking in fragmented Hindi.

Tags
Colors Infinity The Stage3 Diyatom Deb Vishal Dadlani Devraj Sanyal Ehsaan Noorani Shibani Kashyap
Related news
News | 09 Nov 2017

I would like to collaborate with 'The Stage' judges in future: Lekka

MUMBAI: Lekka was one amongst the pool of contestants who had to make an exit from Colors Infinity’s The Stage 3 recently. But, the exit hasn't upset her at all.  She is glad to have lived her childhood dream on this English reality show.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2017

'The Stage' was like a family to us: Das Vegas

MUMBAI: Colors Infinity’s The Stage 3 saw its first elimination of the dynamic sister-duo Das Vegas from the Top 12. Chayanksh and Jannabi Das duo called as ‘Das Vegas’ were the only duo of the season. Chayanksh who is 28 and is married has western music as her forte.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2017

The greatest artiste will come to life on 'The Stage S3'

MUMBAI: After the 'Love' theme last week Colors Infinity’s The Stage S3 has announced the theme for its next episode. The coming week will be about ‘The greatest artiste of all time’. As the name suggests the contestants will pick the best artiste and perform on their songs.

read more
News | 06 Nov 2017

'The Stage S3' gets its top10; competition to toughen now

MUMBAI: India’s only English music show The Stage S3 will now get tougher with the artiste number coming down to 10 from 50. The final 10 have been selected after some massive round of auditions, but The Stage journey isn't getting any easy for these artistes. 

read more
News | 06 Nov 2017

Need to stop new versions of classic songs, says Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says recreations of old songs is heart-breaking and needs to be stopped.In a tweet, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh had expressed his sadness over a new version of a song originally by late singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

read more

RnM Biz

News
2018 is a milestone year for T-Series: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: Right from being a music label of several 100cr films this year to introducing content oread more

News
I believe music is the soul of the mind: Neerja Birla
,

MUMBAI: Last night was probably the best for all Arijit Singh fans and the production value set read more

News
Major reliefs for M and E sector in GST from 15 November 2017

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to the media and entertaread more

Press Releases
BIG FM initiates Khali Pet, enlighten’s Right to Food on Human Rights Day

MUMBAI: BIG FM on the occasion of ‘Human Rights Day’ will launch a unique initiative ‘Khali Pet’.read more

News
RJs awarded for espousing social causes at Radio4Child Awards

NEW DELHI: The best entries received from a total of 120 RJs from across radio stations in six caread more

top# 5 articles

1
Monica Dogra gets mocked for her Hindi

MUMBAI: In a recent episode, Judge Monica Dogra, became a subject of amusement. Monica, who has been brought up in the U.S., struggles with Hindi....read more

2
Peking Duk releases new single 'Let You Down'

MUMBAI: Peking Duk have today released the official video for their brand new single Let You Down featuring Swedish electro pop duo Icona Pop. A...read more

3
ENCORE to set the tone for global entrepreneurship summit

MUMBAI: After a hiatus of over half a decade, music maestro AR Rahman will be embarking on his massive stadium tour spanning across four cities...read more

4
I dreamt of becoming a singer: Chhavi Pandey

MUMBAI: Actress Chhavi Pandey, who is currently seen as Namrata in TV show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, says she always dreamt of becoming a singer, but is...read more

5
Sukhwinder Singh felicitates Indian Women's Hockey team

MUMBAI: Our Women’s hockey team deserves much appreciation as they have won the ‘Asia Cup 2017’ title. While many people have congratulated them on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group