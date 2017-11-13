I dreamt of becoming a singer: Chhavi Pandey

MUMBAI: Actress Chhavi Pandey, who is currently seen as Namrata in TV show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, says she always dreamt of becoming a singer, but is satisfied with her acting career.

"I had dreamt of becoming a singer and have participated in singing reality shows. But, I am extremely happy where I am today as things worked out for better," Chhavi said in a statement.

"I am still passionate about singing and whenever I have time in hand, I sit down and do my Riyaz. Singing gives me happiness. My near and dear once always ask me to entertain them with my singing talent whenever I am around them," she added.

Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, aired on Star Bharat, is based on the fictitious village of Siddhpur. It narrates a mysterious tale of an ancient temple.

(Source: IANS)