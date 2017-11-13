RadioandMusic
News |  13 Nov 2017 19:01 |  By RnMTeam

Hrishikesh Chury croons his first romantic song 'Mehfooz'

MUMBAI: Talented singer Hrishikesh Chury who was last seen as the jury of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has crooned his first romantic solo song for Sunny Leone's Tera Intezaar. The songs titled Mehfooz.

An elated Taang Uthake singer says, "I have sung a romantic solo for the first time, but I wanted it for a very long time."

He further adds, "I've tried to sing this track differently and I hope the listeners like it."

The singer recorded the song in an hour, but he zeroed on singing it in no time. "I have known Raaj Ashoo the composer of this song for a while now. So, I knew that the song would be wonderful and it turned out to be so," says Hrishikesh.

Currently, the singer is busy recording songs for the Bollywood industry courtesy his Sa Re Ga Ma Pa presence. "The show has helped me get visibility and that's bringing a lot of work my way," ends the singer.

