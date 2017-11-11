RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  11 Nov 2017 19:42 |  By RnMTeam

These songs are worth a listen

MUMBAI: Songs come and go, some are best and some are not. Out of so many of them, it is difficult to choose the best, but you don’t have to worry with Radioandmusic.com around.

We bring to you some of the latest songs which trended this week and are worth a listen.

Lallantap- Ikka, Abhishek, Ashock

Singer: Abhishek Kumar

Rap: Ikka

Music: Ashock

Lyrics: Chaudhary, Ikka

Love Bite- Journey of Bhangover

Barbie Girl- Tera Intezaar

Singer : Swati Sharma And Lil Golu

Music By : Raaj Aashoo

Lyrics By : Shabbir Ahmed

Rap: Lil Golu

High Rated Gabru Remix- Guru Randhawa

Singer/lyrics/Composer: Guru Randhawa

Music: Manj Musik

Remixed by: DJ Chetas

Na Javee- Satbir, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Singer: Satbir, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Music: Zain Khan, Mujtaba Ali

Lyricist: Zain Khan

Girgit Vang - Harish Moyal, Ramji Gulati

Singer : Harish Moyal

Music : Ramji Gulati

Lyrics : Ramji Gulati

Singer & Composer : Payal Dev

Lyrics : Rasmi Virag

Music Producer : Aditya Dev

Master by : Shadab Rayan

Rain Kari Kari - Joanna Robaczewska, Ruchi J, Rahul Mishra

Album : Rain Kari Kari

Singer : Ruchi J

Music & Lyricist : Rahul Mishra

Arrangers/Programmers : Manash Borathurkar

The Voice India Kids- Baarish Cover

Vocals: Madhav Arora & Pooja Insa Cover

Music Produced by : Veer & Dhawal (Total Audio Works)

Music Programmer : Pranshu Jha

Lazmi - Vishal Lamba

Singer - Sumit Showriya

Music - Ursula & Sumit Showriya

Lyricist – Ursula

Pyaar Hai- Panchlait

Singers : Javed Ali & Anwesha

Music : Kalyan Sen Barat

Lyricist : Rakesh Kumar Tripathi

Ek Dil Ek Jaan- Padmavati

Song: Ek Dil Ek Jaan

Singer: Shivam Pathak

Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Lyrics: A M Turaz

