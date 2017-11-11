These songs are worth a listen
MUMBAI: Songs come and go, some are best and some are not. Out of so many of them, it is difficult to choose the best, but you don’t have to worry with Radioandmusic.com around.
We bring to you some of the latest songs which trended this week and are worth a listen.
Lallantap- Ikka, Abhishek, Ashock
Singer: Abhishek Kumar
Rap: Ikka
Music: Ashock
Lyrics: Chaudhary, Ikka
Love Bite- Journey of Bhangover
Barbie Girl- Tera Intezaar
Singer : Swati Sharma And Lil Golu
Music By : Raaj Aashoo
Lyrics By : Shabbir Ahmed
Rap: Lil Golu
High Rated Gabru Remix- Guru Randhawa
Singer/lyrics/Composer: Guru Randhawa
Music: Manj Musik
Remixed by: DJ Chetas
Na Javee- Satbir, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Singer: Satbir, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Music: Zain Khan, Mujtaba Ali
Lyricist: Zain Khan
Girgit Vang - Harish Moyal, Ramji Gulati
Singer : Harish Moyal
Music : Ramji Gulati
Lyrics : Ramji Gulati
Singer & Composer : Payal Dev
Lyrics : Rasmi Virag
Music Producer : Aditya Dev
Master by : Shadab Rayan
Rain Kari Kari - Joanna Robaczewska, Ruchi J, Rahul Mishra
Album : Rain Kari Kari
Singer : Ruchi J
Music & Lyricist : Rahul Mishra
Arrangers/Programmers : Manash Borathurkar
The Voice India Kids- Baarish Cover
Vocals: Madhav Arora & Pooja Insa Cover
Music Produced by : Veer & Dhawal (Total Audio Works)
Music Programmer : Pranshu Jha
Lazmi - Vishal Lamba
Singer - Sumit Showriya
Music - Ursula & Sumit Showriya
Lyricist – Ursula
Pyaar Hai- Panchlait
Singers : Javed Ali & Anwesha
Music : Kalyan Sen Barat
Lyricist : Rakesh Kumar Tripathi
Ek Dil Ek Jaan- Padmavati
Song: Ek Dil Ek Jaan
Singer: Shivam Pathak
Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Lyrics: A M Turaz