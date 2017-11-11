RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Nov 2017 19:04 |  By RnMTeam

The lyrical feelings of the songs are slightly inclined towards Vinash Kaale: Daira Band

MUMBAI: Mumbai based five-piece band exclusively launched its second album Vipreet Budhi exclusively on Apple Music on the 11 November. The band has always shared about freedom, love, nothingness and spread positive vibes. Their song has already started creating a buzz all around the social media.

Drummer Pratik Kulgod says, “There is a small anecdote behind the album. The idea behind this was to make an improve album. The songwriting and recording happen at the studio. There was no pre-preparation involved in the making. We had a thought while we were performing at local cafes in Manali a few months back. Basically, the album is a collection of improvised songs that performed there on stage. It was almost an hour content and that’s how we thought of putting it out as an album.”

The lyrical feelings of the songs are slightly inclined towards Vinash Kaale. He explains it further, “When one is nearing the Dark Age, one thinks unintentionally or negatively. The lyrical theme resonates with this. While the music is of course rock. Since the track was long we made cuts in between to make one song out of it. So, we managed to make 16 songs split into two sides equally. Side A and B have eight songs each."

In terms of achievements, the band has done quite a few gigs. The band Daira has done about 100 shows. In the year 2015 they performed at Hornbill City Tour and again this will be seen them performing there. The band will also be going for a multi-city tour for which the dates are not announced yet. It will travel places- Raipur, Nagpur, Calcutta, Northeast, Hornbill, Delhi and Mumbai.

Pratik exclaims, “It was amazing! We did the entire recording in two hours. Since everything happened in the studio and nothing was pre-thought, those two hours were putting out our honest self. We are also almost ready with another album but since there was a change in the line-up we have kept it on standby.”

Daira was born in May 2014 and it went through a couple of transition in the line-up. Right now it is made of Piyush on vocals, Pratik on drums, Vikal on guitar and Shivam on keys. They are core writing team for the band. The band also plays with session based players. Recently we played with Aswin Lal from Calicut.

Vipreet Buddhi has a unique approach in the sense that it's a live experimental jam that resulted in a full-length album. It covers genres like avant-garde, rock 'n roll, psychedelic rock with hints of blues, jazz and metal occasionally.

Tags
Pratik Kulgod Daira Band Vipreet Buddhi Vinash Kaale Hornbill
Related news
News | 02 Sep 2015

Daira to launch self-titled debut album

MUMBAI: Five-piece band, Daira, which is formed by Piyush Kapoor - an ex- Thaikkudam Bridge member - in October, 2014, is all set to release its first music album by end of September, 2015. The album will be a mix of everything via which the band aims to grab some eyeballs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RJs awarded for espousing social causes at Radio4Child Awards

NEW DELHI: The best entries received from a total of 120 RJs from across radio stations in six caread more

News
BARC Week 44: Channel V witnesses major rise

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

Press Releases
Sony Music to create original content for kids under the brand

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music today announced a unique musical concept called Bachcha Paread more

Press Releases
Vh1 brings a series of exhilarating music and award shows

MUMBAI: November just got extra special for all music aficionados as Vh1 is all set to treat youread more

News
Saregama MD Vikram Mehra on bringing it back to profitability

MUMBAI: Saregama India’s Q2 results witnessed an upward curve with113.40 per cent jump in its coread more

top# 5 articles

1
Marvin Humes unleashes Fabio Lendrum remix of 'Girls On The Floor'

MUMBAI: DJ and producer Marvin Humes has revealed Fabio Lendrum’s remix of his heavily supported club track, Girls on the Floor with A-Minor. The...read more

2
Restless Modern delivers emotive new single 'I'm Okay'

MUMBAI: Following on from his critically acclaimed single Navigator, rising talent Restless Modern has unveiled his brand-new track I’m Okay, set...read more

3
Playing the right raga at the right time is very important: Rakesh Chaurasia

MUMBAI: Rakesh Chaurasia, an Indian composer, and flautist who is the disciple of Hariprasad Chaurasia will soon be performing at 'The Longest Indian...read more

4
Guru Randhawa's releases 'Ban Ja Rani' remix

MUMBAI: Ace singer Guru Randhawa has come back with the remix version of Ban Ja Rani of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. The song is composed and written...read more

5
These songs are worth a listen

MUMBAI: Songs come and go, some are best and some are not. Out of so many of them, it is difficult to choose the best, but you don’t have to worry...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group