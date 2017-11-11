RJ Devangana bags the Best Radio Jockey Award

MUMBAI: The morning jock of Jaipur, RJ Devangana, known for her show Chrispy Mornings on FM Tadka recently won Best Radio Jockey Award at Pride Media's award show. The awards at the event were given to ones excelling in the field of weddings under Shubh Weddings and RJ Devangana made it to their list.

In case, you're wondering how an RJ made it to a wedding list, let us tell you that Devangana is just not an RJ, but also a host of many weddings in Jaipur. She hosts 25-30 weddings in a month.

"Weddings have become so grand these days and everyone wants someone who can be a crowd puller. People see that quality in me and that's how the offers keep flowing," reveals the RJ.

She further adds that hosting a wedding is very different than being on her morning show as the audience here is different. "But, there is so much energy. My favorite part of the weddings are the sangeet functions. They are not the usual dance affairs, they are grand and I love it."

Devangana also enjoys seeing the reaction on the faces of the wedding attendees on learning about her being their morning RJ. "When the showreel plays and I finally step down, I witness all the fan moment. People want to click selfies and talk to me. It's a pleasant feeling," says the RJ.

Devangana is always on her toes and that definitely deserves an appreciation. The award felicitated by authorities of Jaipur mayor Ashok Lahoty, deputy mayor Manoj Bhardwaj, and celebrity astrologer Surabhi Gupta on 9 November 2017.

"I love being an entertainer and my listeners are the secret of my energy," ends Devangana.