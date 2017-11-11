RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Nov 2017 20:39 |  By RnMTeam

RJ Devangana bags the Best Radio Jockey Award

MUMBAI: The morning jock of Jaipur, RJ Devangana, known for her show Chrispy Mornings on FM Tadka recently won Best Radio Jockey Award at Pride Media's award show.  The awards at the event were given to ones excelling in the field of weddings under Shubh Weddings and RJ Devangana made it to their list.

In case, you're wondering how an RJ made it to a wedding list, let us tell you that Devangana is just not an RJ, but also a host of many weddings in Jaipur. She hosts 25-30 weddings in a month.

"Weddings have become so grand these days and everyone wants someone who can be a crowd puller. People see that quality in me and that's how the offers keep flowing," reveals the RJ.

She further adds that hosting a wedding is very different than being on her morning show as the audience here is different. "But, there is so much energy. My favorite part of the weddings are the sangeet functions. They are not the usual dance affairs, they are grand and I love it."

Devangana also enjoys seeing the reaction on the faces of the wedding attendees on learning about her being their morning RJ. "When the showreel plays and I finally step down, I witness all the fan moment. People want to click selfies and talk to me. It's a pleasant feeling," says the RJ.

Devangana is always on her toes and that definitely deserves an appreciation. The award felicitated by authorities of Jaipur mayor Ashok Lahoty, deputy mayor Manoj Bhardwaj, and celebrity astrologer Surabhi Gupta on 9 November 2017.

"I love being an entertainer and my listeners are the secret of my energy," ends Devangana.

Tags
RJ Devangana Pride Media Shubh Weddings Chrispy Mornings FM Tadka
Related news
News | 19 Oct 2017

RJs share special Diwali message

MUMBAI: Every festival in India is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy, but we end up being selfish. Wondering how celebrating a festival is selfish? Well, the crackers that we burst for fun do harm the oldies and animals.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2017

RJs urge to keep the city clean this Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: Ganesh Chaturthi is finally here and everything looks immensely beautiful with lightings and decorations in pandals. But, all this fun and merriment also leads to a lot of unwanted waste.

read more
News | 15 Aug 2017

RJs talk about freedom this Independence Day

MUMBAI: On 15th August each year, the nation talks about freedom from corruption, terrorism, crime, ill-literacy which is always discussed by the ones in power. But, has one ever given a thought to talk about freedom of the voices of our nation? The radio jockeys!

read more
News | 12 Aug 2017

RJ Devangana to feature in 'The 50 Most Influential Young Jaipurites'

MUMBAI: Jaipur recently applauded Jaipurites who have excelled in their respective fields and one amongst them was our very own chirpy RJ Devangana from FM Tadka. The RJ featured in ‘The 50 Most Influential Young Jaipurites 2017’ list.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2016

Father's Day Special - Radio stations hope to cash in on filial bonds

MUMBAI: Another Day. another programming and marketing opportunity for radio stations. This time, private FM stations seem to be in a race to outdo each other on the innovations front. Read on to know what the stations have planned to mark Father's Day this weekend.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RJs awarded for espousing social causes at Radio4Child Awards

NEW DELHI: The best entries received from a total of 120 RJs from across radio stations in six caread more

News
BARC Week 44: Channel V witnesses major rise

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

Press Releases
Sony Music to create original content for kids under the brand

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music today announced a unique musical concept called Bachcha Paread more

Press Releases
Vh1 brings a series of exhilarating music and award shows

MUMBAI: November just got extra special for all music aficionados as Vh1 is all set to treat youread more

News
Saregama MD Vikram Mehra on bringing it back to profitability

MUMBAI: Saregama India’s Q2 results witnessed an upward curve with113.40 per cent jump in its coread more

top# 5 articles

1
The lyrical feelings of the songs are slightly inclined towards Vinash Kaale: Daira Band

MUMBAI: Mumbai based five-piece band exclusively launched its second album Vipreet Budhi exclusively on Apple Music on the 11 November. The band has...read more

2
Wizcraft International's 4th Broadway styled Theatrical 'Balle Balle' opens with a glamorous premiere

MUMBAI: Wizcraft International's 4th theatrical, Balle Balle, witnessed a spectacular premiere night with leading names from Bollywood gracing the...read more

3
It's a great feeling to be on board with Artist Aloud: Folk Masti

MUMBAI: On 7 November talent first platform of India, Artist Aloud had their second edition of Arise. Arise is a joint IP between Artist Aloud and...read more

4
Pink to perform at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Pink will be performing a rendition of Beautiful Trauma at the 2017 American Music Awards (AMA).She will take the stage at the...read more

5
Laidback Luke teams up with junior Mark Villa for huge collab 'Rise'

MUMBAI: One of dance music's most prominent players, Laidback Luke returns to Mixmash Records with a smashing tune. The collaboration between Luke...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group