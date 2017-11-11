RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  11 Nov 2017 15:25 |  By RnMTeam

Raman Mahadevan to release new song 'Tu'

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer, Raman Mahadevan, is back with his new song to release on 13 November 2017.  This new track is titled Tu, written by Shellee of the Dev D and Udta Punjab fame.

The upcoming song lyrically and musically delineates the divine force called God and our faith in this force’s omnipresence - God resides in everything and is everywhere; all around, in you, in me and in nature. Tu simply emphasises the beauty of the divine force.

Tu is the second track by the Raman and Jirka partnership. The first video Chintamani released in August 2017, which was a soulful melodious song that married Indian music from the core of its heritage to the more contemporary yet gentle tunes of the guitar. It was an effortless fusion of Sanskrit verses and modern harmonies.

After the success of his last partnership with Musician and Composer, Jirka Mucha, for his track Chintamani, Mahadevan is back to amaze his fans and all music lovers with yet another gem from his kitty.

While we await another impassioned track by this super talented duo, we wish them all the luck for their endeavour and look forward to this musical treat from Raman and Jirka.

Here's the first song by Raman and Jirka:

