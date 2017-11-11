RadioandMusic
News |  11 Nov 2017 20:07 |  By RnMTeam

LOC's next single to feature Poonam Pandey

MUMBAI: Singer of the hit songs Chandigarh PoliceDilli Se Hai and much more, is coming out with his first solo single titled Peg Pe Peg. Well, we are talking about singer LOC Check aka Lokesh Kumar. The talented artiste will be featuring the sizzling Poonam Pandey in his upcoming video. The single will be released worldwide on Analog Records on 12 November 2017.

The song is written and sung by LOC including the rap part of it.

LOC is one of the emerging singers/rappers of the country whose singing style is compared with that of Yo Yo Honey Singh. Thus, his fans have high expectations from him and he will try to live up to it with this party number.

“This song is my vision of telling the world that music is universal and knows no boundaries. I have penned and sung the song in such a manner that it comes out to be a mixture of Punjabi, urban and Hindi which will surely make anyone dance,” said LOC.

In the video, Poonam Pandey who will be in her best hot avatar will be seen shaking legs along with LOC. 

Expressing about the song, LOC said, “Peg Pe Peg is an unusual party song, but you will definitely love it as it will be a stress buster for everyone be it of any age or gender. We have shot the full video of the song in some resort located in Jaipur.”

“It’s the first time that I have worked with Poonam Pandey and believe me it was really an amazing experience as she is such a humble personality even after having an avid fan following. She gave her 100 per cent to the video as it is her first music video,” added the singer.

On his future things, LOC said, "I am working on a couple of singles that will be released in coming months. I will also be seen on the big screen as my first track is almost ready to be released in February 2018." 

