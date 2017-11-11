Guru Randhawa's releases 'Ban Ja Rani' remix

MUMBAI: Ace singer Guru Randhawa has come back with the remix version of Ban Ja Rani of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu. The song is composed and written by Guru Randhawa.

The remix is done by famous DJ Chetas. The video released on 8 November 2017 and it is doing pretty well.

The Suit Suit fame Guru Randhawa has recreated the song and T-Series has come up with this promotional video before the release of the movie. It is a peppy video song and everyone will be hooked to the vibe and groove to its tune. Guru Randhawa’s voice and Shraddha Vajpayee’s sizzling performance has already wooed the audiences and it has received positive responses.

Vajpayee has been a successful model and now wants to enter Bollywood.

Check the track here -