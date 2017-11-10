RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Nov 2017 17:45 |  By RnMTeam

Udit Narayan to make guest appearance on 'Om Shanti Om'

MUMBAI: Papa Kehte Hai famed singer Padma Bhushan Udit Narayan is going to make a guest appearance in the upcoming episode of Star Bharat’s popular singing reality show Om Shanti Om. The singer will be seen guiding the contestants in the coming weekend's episodes.

"Om Shanti Om is a platform which captures the true essence of music and is bringing alive devotional and spiritual music to one and all. This show is a boon for Indian culture as devotional music was lost in the crowd," Narayan said in a statement given to IANS

"I personally love devotional music and these children are the biggest source of inspiration for all the singers and composers to bring back the devotional music. I am glad that I was part of the show and enjoyed my time with the contestants and judges," he added.

The contestants will be seen singing some of his popular songs.

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha was all happy and excited to have Narayan on the sets of the show, as Udit considers Shatrughan Sinha as his brother and the two also share the same state bond.

Checkout this promo video where Udit Narayan is seen applauding contestant Arfeen Rana for his performance:

Tags
Udit Narayan Om Shanti Om Star Bharat Shatrughan Sinha Sonakshi Sinha Arfeen Rana
Related news
News | 06 Nov 2017

A person can't grow in comfort zone: Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Aditya Narayan feels it is very important to step outside one's comfort zone to grow as an individual.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2017

'Om Shanti Om' to pay tribute to the gurus; DJ Shiva to appear on the show

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's popular show Om Shanti Om will warmly welcome DJ Shiva. He will contribute in making the devotional songs, pep for the contestants.DJ Shiva is a popular Disc Jockey of Mumbai and is known for his strong sense of music theory.

read more
News | 25 Oct 2017

Sachin-Jigar fill in for Sonakshi on 'Om Shanti Om'

MUMBAI: Music composers Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya will once again appear on Star Bharat's devotional singing reality show, Om Shanti Om.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2017

These singers made television musically sound

MUMBAI: Singers have been a part of the idiot box from its start. No one can forget the funny and memorable title track of Doordarshan's Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, it was sung by the legend Kishore Kumar.

read more
News | 20 Oct 2017

Sachin- Jigar to be the guest on Bhai Dooj episode of 'Om Shanti Om'

MUMBAI: Popular composer duo Sachin- Jigar is going to make an appearance on Star Bharat's Om Shanti Om.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sony Music to create original content for kids under the brand

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music today announced a unique musical concept called Bachcha Paread more

Press Releases
Vh1 brings a series of exhilarating music and award shows

MUMBAI: November just got extra special for all music aficionados as Vh1 is all set to treat youread more

News
Saregama MD Vikram Mehra on bringing it back to profitability

MUMBAI: Saregama India’s Q2 results witnessed an upward curve with113.40 per cent jump in its coread more

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud's mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Darshan Raval's 'Tera Zikr' is one that consumes heart

MUMBAI: With an infectious tune, captivating lyrics and beautiful visuals that stay with you forever, Tera Zikr is Darshan Raval’s best musical...read more

2
Wizcraft International's 4th Broadway styled Theatrical 'Balle Balle' opens with a glamorous premiere

MUMBAI: Wizcraft International's 4th theatrical, Balle Balle, witnessed a spectacular premiere night with leading names from Bollywood gracing the...read more

3
It's a great feeling to be on board with Artist Aloud: Folk Masti

MUMBAI: On 7 November talent first platform of India, Artist Aloud had their second edition of Arise. Arise is a joint IP between Artist Aloud and...read more

4
The Mumbai Fest has a musical treat for its guests

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Fest to be held in December will surely have a lot to offer in every way. There will be different cuisines and entertainment....read more

5
Kungs wins 'DJ Of The Year' and 'Best French DJ' at 2017 NRJ awards

MUMBAI: Quickly rising as one of the hottest acts in dance music right now and incredibly still only 20 years of age, French dance music producer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group