Udit Narayan to make guest appearance on 'Om Shanti Om'

MUMBAI: Papa Kehte Hai famed singer Padma Bhushan Udit Narayan is going to make a guest appearance in the upcoming episode of Star Bharat’s popular singing reality show Om Shanti Om. The singer will be seen guiding the contestants in the coming weekend's episodes.

"Om Shanti Om is a platform which captures the true essence of music and is bringing alive devotional and spiritual music to one and all. This show is a boon for Indian culture as devotional music was lost in the crowd," Narayan said in a statement given to IANS



"I personally love devotional music and these children are the biggest source of inspiration for all the singers and composers to bring back the devotional music. I am glad that I was part of the show and enjoyed my time with the contestants and judges," he added.

The contestants will be seen singing some of his popular songs.

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha was all happy and excited to have Narayan on the sets of the show, as Udit considers Shatrughan Sinha as his brother and the two also share the same state bond.

Checkout this promo video where Udit Narayan is seen applauding contestant Arfeen Rana for his performance: