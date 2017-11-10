The Mumbai Fest has a musical treat for its guests

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Fest to be held in December will surely have a lot to offer in every way. There will be different cuisines and entertainment. Various known and new singers are slated to give their performance at the event.

Among the list of singers, everyone's favourite Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs judge Neha Kakkar and Saawan Mein Lag Gayee Aag singer Mika Singh are going to set the stage on fire with their songs.

Teri Galiyaan singer Ankit Tiwari is also going to have an evening of his songs where he will be performing on his famous numbers.

“I am very excited to perform at the event and my performance. I will be performing on all of my songs,” said the Sun Raha Hai Na Tu singer.

Other than these, there are going to be various performances by various talents. Various classical and folk musicians are also going to give their touch to the event.