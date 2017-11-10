RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Nov 2017 13:41 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' leaked online

MUMBAI: The songs of Taylor Swifts Reputation were leaked online a day prior to the albums original release on Friday.

Links to the songs were shared on multiple file-sharing websites and message but they were soon taken down, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Swift's fans were furious about the leak over social media. 

"Please delete it. Taylor worked hard for it. If you are really a fan, you should respect her decision and never do anything to disappoint her," one fan wrote.

Another tweeted: "If you want to listen to the leak ahead of time that's personal and that's on you, but as a fan you should know that Taylor wants this to be a secret until literally midnight. You're betraying her trust..."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Taylor Swifts Reputation
Related news
News | 27 Oct 2017

Sheeran likes Swift's new beau

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has met his friend and singer Taylor Swift's new boyfriend Joe Alwyn and says he is a "good dude".

read more
News | 05 Sep 2017

Swift files trademark for titles, catch phrases from new album

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift has filed to trademark a bunch of titles and catchphrases from her new album Reputation. According to the documents, Swift wants to use the lyrics on a ton of merchandise including t-shirts, notebooks, guitar picks, jewellery and bags, reports tmz.com.

read more
News | 04 Sep 2017

Taylor Swift teases new song 'Ready for it'

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift has unveiled a teaser for a new song, Ready For It, from her upcoming album Reputation.

read more
News | 26 Aug 2017

Taylor Swift selling snake-design jewellery

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift is selling snake-design rings on her website to coincide with the release of her new song Look What You Made Me Do. Look What You Made Me Do is the first release from her upcoming album Reputation.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Vh1 brings a series of exhilarating music and award shows

MUMBAI: November just got extra special for all music aficionados as Vh1 is all set to treat youread more

News
Saregama MD Vikram Mehra on bringing it back to profitability

MUMBAI: Saregama India’s Q2 results witnessed an upward curve with113.40 per cent jump in its coread more

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud's mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM hosted gay prince Manavendra Singh Gohil

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM one of the India’s largest radio networks has always managed to keep their lread more

top# 5 articles

1
Menno wins Red Bull BC One World Final for a second time

Mumbai: B-Boy Menno described winning the most prestigious title in breaking in his home country as one of the best moments of my life so far. The...read more

2
IshQ Bector to get into direction

MUMBAI: Singer IshQ Bector, popular for Aye Hip Hopper and Daaku Daddy 2, will direct the video of his next single Gusse Mein.The song features...read more

3
Sam Smith wants kids desperately

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith is desperate to have children and would consider adopting or having them via a surrogate in the future."Massively, yeah, it...read more

4
Darshan Raval's 'Tera Zikr' is one that consumes heart

MUMBAI: With an infectious tune, captivating lyrics and beautiful visuals that stay with you forever, Tera Zikr is Darshan Raval’s best musical...read more

5
My goal is to preach about Hindi Cinema: RJ Divya

Childhood was the time where aspirations and dreams took a new turn each time something unique attracted. Also, the habit of collecting unusual...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group