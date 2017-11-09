Prajakta Shukre to pay tribute to legendary singers

MUMBAI: Indian Idol S1 contestant and a renowned Bollywood singer Prajakta Shukre is looking forward to going the digital way. Digital is the biggest platform that an artiste can get today and Prajakta has plans of making the best of it.

The singer recently created a YouTube channel and she will now be bombarding it with original and cover songs. To start with the singer will be uploading covers of Kishore Kumar. "I have a special connection with Kishore Da. I hail from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh and Kishore Da too was from there hence, I chose to pay him a tribute with a compilation of his songs," said the singer.

The next singer to be covered by Prajakta will be Jagjit Singh. "The first live show of my life was on Jagjit-Chitra Ghazal Manch. The winner of the competition was to come to Mumbai to record a song. I won that competition, I was in tenth then," stated the artiste.

The singer will pay a tribute to many legendary artistes through her channel and this segment has been named Music Karma. She will perform these songs with her band members Agnel Roman (Keyboards) and Shridhar Nagraj (Guitars).

"These songs will be like the evening jamming sessions," said the singer.

Prajakta has already shot four music videos and is looking forward to shooting more. "Most of the videos have been shot outdoors, but with the increase in songs I might move indoors," revealed Prajakta.

Furthermore, moving on to originals the singer stated, "I am making sweet and melodious songs. I feel that everyone is following the same format of music videos, where they showcase girls, party, and booze. The simplicity is missing. I am trying to aim for simplicity in my songs."

Prajakta will be jamming with different artiste on these songs. her first original track Piya Baawari has released. Two more originals releasing soon.

Talking about the digital space the singer said, "Digital needs a lot of dedication. One needs to keep creating content and I am ready for it."

When asked why she isn't pitching her originals to a music label Prajakta explained, "The labels have their own set of ideas and the waiting period is too long. There are also a lot of things that don't happen the right way. I know of friends who've given their songs to the labels and they have been stuck there. So, I am looking at building my own audience through YouTube."

We wish Prajakta the best of luck with her plans.