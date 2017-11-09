RadioandMusic
News |  09 Nov 2017 12:10 |  By RnMTeam

Mumbai to set a musical world record

MUMBAI: The city is soon going to witness a world record moment. Yes, the upcoming Mumbai Fest is going to have a session organised by a band Drum Cafe where 2100 drums will be played at once, which will be a never seen before moment for all.

The Mumbai Fest which is to be held at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai is going to have many such exciting things. The band Drum Cafe which is owned by famous Kathak dancer Vinod Hasal and is known for making awesome tunes with its drum beats is going to bang it in fest.

 

