RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Nov 2017 15:28 |  By RnMTeam

Mariah Carey's ex-bodyguard accuses her of sexual harassment

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey’s former bodyguard Michael Anello says the pop diva sexually harassed him by flouncing around in sheer lingerie while he was on the job. He has now threatened to sue her.

Carey also called Anello a Nazi, according to a draft of the complaint obtained by tmz.com.Carey labeled Anello and his colleagues skinheads, Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members and white supremacists.She ‘wanted to be surrounded with black guys, not white people,’ Anello has claimed.

Carey, a New York native, is of mixed race her father was black and Venezuelan and her mother is Irish.In 1990, she lashed out at a Playboy reviewer who wrote that she was a ‘white girl who can sing’.Anello plans to sue over a $220,000 unpaid invoice for security his company provided to Carey from June 2015 through May 2017.According to tmz.com, he is after another $511,000 for two remaining years on a security contract.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mariah Carey Michael Anello Bodyguard sexual harrassment
Related news
News | 13 Sep 2017

Mariah Carey to be honoured for hip-hop collaboration

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey will be honoured for her huge collaborations with hip-hop artistes.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2017

Mariah Carey has a room full of lingerie

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey says she has an entire room dedicated to her lingerie collection.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2017

Mariah Carey 'always had low self-esteem'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey says she always had low self-esteem, and people do not recognize that.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2017

Lionel Richie would be really good on 'American Idol': Mariah Carey

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey, who is currently a part of the All The Hits tour with Lionel Richie, feels the singer would be really good as a judge on the upcoming reboot of popular singing reality TV show American Idol in 2018.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2017

Lionel Richie feared knee injury would end career

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie says a knee injury once made him apprehensive that his career could end. The 67-year-old singer got candid about recovering from a torn meniscus and resuming his All the Hits tour with Mariah Carey during a chat with etonline.com.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Vh1 brings a series of exhilarating music and award shows

MUMBAI: November just got extra special for all music aficionados as Vh1 is all set to treat youread more

News
Saregama MD Vikram Mehra on bringing it back to profitability

MUMBAI: Saregama India’s Q2 results witnessed an upward curve with113.40 per cent jump in its coread more

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud's mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM hosted gay prince Manavendra Singh Gohil

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM one of the India’s largest radio networks has always managed to keep their lread more

top# 5 articles

1
Demonetisation: They expressed the feelings of a nation through their music

MUMBAI: ‘Demonetisation’ was a shocker to many but only a few could express their feelings towards the BJP governments move. The ones amongst them...read more

2
French bands to tour India in November and December

MUMBAI: French bands Colt Silvers and Last Train will go for a multi city India tour spanning across the months of November and December.The bands...read more

3
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan unveils 'Banjarey'

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Wednesday unveiled his new romantic single Banjarey, with actress Neetu Chandra featuring in its...read more

4
Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award for Girija Devi

MUMBAI: The prestigious Sumitra Charat Ram Award for Lifetime Achievement for 2017 will be posthumously conferred on thumri maestro Girija Devi here...read more

5
Darshan Raval's next 'Tera Zikr' to release on 9 Nov

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's much-awaited song Tera Zikr, is set to release on 9 November 2017. Along with Darshan, will be seen the gorgeous...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group