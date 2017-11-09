RadioandMusic
News |  09 Nov 2017 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

IshQ Bector to get into direction

MUMBAI: Singer IshQ Bector, popular for Aye Hip Hopper and Daaku Daddy 2, will direct the video of his next single Gusse Mein.

The song features Lebanese actress Attieh Mardli, and is shot in his home town Winnipeg, in Manitoba, Canada, read a statement. 

"The video is a series of episodes where I am trying to make up for all the mistakes I make and  my co star Attieh is looking cute while showing her anger," Bector said in a statement. 

"I believe girls rule the world! In real life, this song is dedicated to my girlfriend and all the other beautiful girls in the world," he added. 

The lyrics are penned by Sonny Ravan.

(Source:IANS)

