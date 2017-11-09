RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Nov 2017 12:51 |  By RnMTeam

I would like to collaborate with 'The Stage' judges in future: Lekka

MUMBAI: Lekka was one amongst the pool of contestants who had to make an exit from Colors Infinity’s The Stage 3 recently. But, the exit hasn't upset her at all.  She is glad to have lived her childhood dream on this English reality show. Lekka always wished to perform on an English show, in spite of coming from a Hindustani classical background. 

“It’s been incredible and so much fun. This was most fun rollercoaster ride I ever had. Starting from audition till the end it was maddening. There was so much learning happening along with fun and performances,” says Lekka

The last couple of weeks made a major transition in this performer’s life. “The journey was very impactful. As a musician, artiste and a performer I started off in this show. I changed a lot even without realizing it that time. Now as I look back it makes me go awe. Every rehearsal with coach and tips from the judges helped us. Their feedback really mattered to me. I used to take it in very positive criticism because they are there to make us better. The Stage is a very incredible platform for the artistes like me who are getting first-hand reviews. The fact that there is someone looking out for us and taking efforts to make us better is indeed a joy,” exclaimed she.

Week after week the contestants had to go through challenges. Lekka explains, “Every week we had different themes and they made sure to push us out of our comfort zone. As an artiste we were able to see ourselves beyond what we are. It also helped us to see how vibrant we are. It made us feel confident about ourselves. It was a great feeling when we actually got out of our way to achieving something.”

To be mentored by the four judges Vishal Dadlani, Ehsaan Noorani, Monica Dogra and Devraj Sanyal is something great. “Be it on stage or behind the stage, they are always there for us. They were constantly checking us and that’s how they could see through each contestant. Stage taught me how to go about in life when I do a mistake. It was a life-changing experience as at that moment their comments really made our performances better. Standing on the stage and listening to them felt like a normal conversation. But in reality, it had a huge impact on us.”

She further adds, “The judges literally pushed us to become the best version of our self in every possible way. Somehow they were able to get our low points which we weren’t aware of. Starting from the audition the judges made the contestants feel comfortable. We got over our shyness because of the kind of atmosphere they had built for us. Four of them were more like friends to us. The Stage was more like a big family; sharing its experiences to make us better. They were able to read our high and low moods and cheered us. To me, it was humbling as I never expected this.”

Monica Dogra is her favourite of all. Lekka and Monica have shared a good bonding in a short span. Lekka shares, “It was a refreshing bond that we shared. I love her so much as she has been so incredible throughout the journey on Stage. She always pushed me to be a better artiste by bringing certain things out of me.”

Lekka also made amazing friends on the show who were the pool of talented contestants. She exclaims, “Oh! We were not just friends but we were fans of each other. Everyone I met on The Stage was so unique in their own way. They had their own unique style of singing and dressing. If you give them one song, all of them will come with their version of it. That’s how you know them that they are not imitating each other. They presented themselves just as they are. I saw how confident they felt about themselves. I’ve learnt so much from them too during the last few weeks. All were so dear to me.”

After learning so much on The Stage, the melodious singer is on her way to make original songs. She was working on her track when she got The Stage calling. She is also looking forward to collaborating with one of the four judges in the future. She said, “It would be my honour if I’d get the chance to work with them.”

The Stage gave her lot of memories to make. From grabbing the T-shirt at the audition, making it to Top12, performing for showdown episode and doing Numb by Linkin Park with Monica everything was insane. “There are so many moments to say which cannot be described in words. It’s all coming to my head over and over again. It brings a smile to my face every time I think about it,” ends Lekka.

Tags
The Stage3 Lekka Colors Infinity Monica Dogra Linkin Park Ehsaan Vishal Dadlani Devraj Sanyal
Related news
News | 08 Nov 2017

'The Stage' was like a family to us: Das Vegas

MUMBAI: Colors Infinity’s The Stage 3 saw its first elimination of the dynamic sister-duo Das Vegas from the Top 12. Chayanksh and Jannabi Das duo called as ‘Das Vegas’ were the only duo of the season. Chayanksh who is 28 and is married has western music as her forte.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2017

The greatest artiste will come to life on 'The Stage S3'

MUMBAI: After the 'Love' theme last week Colors Infinity’s The Stage S3 has announced the theme for its next episode. The coming week will be about ‘The greatest artiste of all time’. As the name suggests the contestants will pick the best artiste and perform on their songs.

read more
News | 06 Nov 2017

'The Stage S3' gets its top10; competition to toughen now

MUMBAI: India’s only English music show The Stage S3 will now get tougher with the artiste number coming down to 10 from 50. The final 10 have been selected after some massive round of auditions, but The Stage journey isn't getting any easy for these artistes. 

read more
News | 06 Nov 2017

Need to stop new versions of classic songs, says Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani says recreations of old songs is heart-breaking and needs to be stopped.In a tweet, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh had expressed his sadness over a new version of a song originally by late singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2017

They were famous even before 'The Stage' happened

MUMBAI: After the successful run of season one and two, Colors Infinity has come up with an exciting third edition of The Stage. The third edition is not just thrilling but it also has a talented bunch of already famous musicians.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud's mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM hosted gay prince Manavendra Singh Gohil

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM one of the India’s largest radio networks has always managed to keep their lread more

News
Abhishek Maheshwari appointed country head of Walt Disney

MUMBAI: The Walt Disney Company in India today announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari read more

News
Prasar Bharati gearing up to mark its twentieth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Jingles and short film competitions are being held for current staff and former employread more

top# 5 articles

1
PM's recognition of Chennai's music gives us hope: Kamal Haasan

MUMBAI: Kamal Haasan, who has plans for a political plunge, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise towards inclusion of Chennai in...read more

2
Darshan Raval's next 'Tera Zikr' to release on 9 Nov

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's much-awaited song Tera Zikr, is set to release on 9 November 2017. Along with Darshan, will be seen the gorgeous...read more

3
Sarang Kulkarni (The Sarod maestro) in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: Music lovers will be in for a treat this Friday as the Sarang Kulkarni the most talented and versatile young exponent will perform in the...read more

4
Demonetisation: They expressed the feelings of a nation through their music

MUMBAI: ‘Demonetisation’ was a shocker to many but only a few could express their feelings towards the BJP governments move. The ones amongst them...read more

5
My goal is to preach about Hindi Cinema: RJ Divya

Childhood was the time where aspirations and dreams took a new turn each time something unique attracted. Also, the habit of collecting unusual...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group