I hope 'Bewajah' opens new avenues for me: Anirudh Ravichander

MUMBAI: One always knew that Anirudh Ravichander's association with Sony Music would pay rich dividends and the time has arrived now. The singer-composer will be introducing the Indian audience to the concept of vertical videos with his first full-fledged Hindi single Bewajah.

"My association with Sony goes back five years and things got working after I signed under the label in 2016. The entire album was envisioned by Shridhar (Subramaniam -- Sony Music India CEO). The concept was intriguing as it was a new avenue to explore. So, I am just trying to fit in," said Anirudh.

The track was picked from the list of songs that were given to Sony by the Kolaveri Di composer. "Bewajah is a song about lost love. It's a track that brings melody," said the composer.

Just like his other songs the tune of this track too was made in 5 to 10 minutes. But, Anirudh did take a while to add and subtract elements to make it audience ready. "Making a tune does not take too much time. I keep making songs every day. Once that happens I store it in my system and try and fit them in my films," explained the artiste.

On the feeling that led to the creation of this track Anirudh said, "You can either be inspired to make music from daily life or by being inspired spiritually. I haven't reached there yet. So, my sad songs are created after I've had a bad conversation with a girl and fun songs while I am having fun with friends."

The performer has been juggling multiple projects and that leaves him with very little time, but he is enjoying this phase. "It's been pretty crazy for the last four years. I have launched a Tamil, Telugu and a Hindi single in the same week. So, I am just living in the moment," confessed Anirudh.

His tied-up schedule also includes a lot of live performances that are predominantly in South Indian languages, but Anirudh is hoping this to change with Bewajah. "I hope Bewajah opens new avenues for me," said the singer who would like to have more concerts in Hindi in the future.

Bewajah is all set to release on 11 November 2017.