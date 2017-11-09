RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Nov 2017 14:54 |  By RnMTeam

Celine Dion performs remixed 'My Heart Will Go On'

MUMBAI: Celine Dion surprised her fans at a fund-raising concert here by performing a remixed version of her popular song My Heart Will Go On from the 1997 film Titanic.

Dion performed alongside musician Steve Aoki at Benefit Concert at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace here on Tuesday night, reports etonline.com.

Donning a ruffled one-sleeve jumpsuit, Dion sang the "Titanic" ballad while standing on the DJ booth. Following the performance, Aoki joined Dion and they both did their best dance moves.

The Benefit Concert was aimed to raise funds for those affected by the tragic Las Vegas shooting last month during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Tiesto, Zedd, Kaskade, Party Favor, Cash Cash, Lil Jon and more also performed at the event.

The show raised over $1,000,000 through donations, ticket sales and all revenue earned throughout the night.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Celine Dion Titanic My Hear Will Go On Steve Akoi
Related news
News | 05 Oct 2017

Celine Dion dedicates show to Las Vegas victims

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion dedicated her show here to the victims of the mass shooting and has also donated the proceedings from the ticket sales.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2017

Celine Dion never afraid to experiment with fashion

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion says she is not afraid of trying out different types of fashion. She plans her outfits and prefers to choose what resonates on the day.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2017

Celine Dion enjoys lots of fittings for all outfits

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion goes for a lot of fitting sessions before she zeroes on one outfit.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2017

Katy Perry 'stalks' Celine Dion

MUMBAI: American pop star Katy Perry has been following singer Celine Dion during her stay in Paris.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2017

Dion, Radiohead Manchester concerts rearranged

MUMBAI: Concerts by singer Celine Dion and band ‘Radiohead’ at Manchester Arena have been moved or postponed after last month's terror attack.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Vh1 brings a series of exhilarating music and award shows

MUMBAI: November just got extra special for all music aficionados as Vh1 is all set to treat youread more

News
Saregama MD Vikram Mehra on bringing it back to profitability

MUMBAI: Saregama India’s Q2 results witnessed an upward curve with113.40 per cent jump in its coread more

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud's mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM hosted gay prince Manavendra Singh Gohil

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM one of the India’s largest radio networks has always managed to keep their lread more

top# 5 articles

1
Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award for Girija Devi

MUMBAI: The prestigious Sumitra Charat Ram Award for Lifetime Achievement for 2017 will be posthumously conferred on thumri maestro Girija Devi here...read more

2
Paisley, Underwood mock Trump at CMA Awards

MUMBAI: The 51st Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards started on a political note when the hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood mocked...read more

3
Mariah Carey's ex-bodyguard accuses her of sexual harassment

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey’s former bodyguard Michael Anello says the pop diva sexually harassed him by flouncing around in sheer lingerie while he was on...read more

4
Darshan Raval's next 'Tera Zikr' to release on 9 Nov

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's much-awaited song Tera Zikr, is set to release on 9 November 2017. Along with Darshan, will be seen the gorgeous...read more

5
Shaan wants to give time to fans through his App

MUMBAI: It’s been almost two months since Shaan downloaded his official app with an objective to help him get closer to his fans. But the Deewangi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group