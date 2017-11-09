RadioandMusic
News |  09 Nov 2017 12:15 |  By RnMTeam

Beyonce's hat fetches $27,500 at charity auction

MUMBAI: Beyonce Knowles raised $27,500 at a charity auction by selling the hat she wore in her Formation video.

Knowles donated the signed item to a Heritage Auction that benefits the The Lung Transplant Project, a non-profit organisation that provides support to lung transplant recipients, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The hat features a wide brim and a black ribbon, as well as her signature alongside the words All My Love.

Initially, the item was expected to sell for less than $2,000, but several bidders became involved with the auction, which meant that the hat ultimately sold for $27,500.

(Source: IANS)

 

