Beyonce's hat fetches $27,500 at charity auction

MUMBAI: Beyonce Knowles raised $27,500 at a charity auction by selling the hat she wore in her Formation video.



Knowles donated the signed item to a Heritage Auction that benefits the The Lung Transplant Project, a non-profit organisation that provides support to lung transplant recipients, reports dailymail.co.uk.



The hat features a wide brim and a black ribbon, as well as her signature alongside the words All My Love.



Initially, the item was expected to sell for less than $2,000, but several bidders became involved with the auction, which meant that the hat ultimately sold for $27,500.

(Source: IANS)