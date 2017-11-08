RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Nov 2017 18:20 |  By RnMTeam

French bands to tour India in November and December

MUMBAI: French bands Colt Silvers and Last Train will go for a multi city India tour spanning across the months of November and December.

The bands will perform as part of the third edition of the Bonjour India festival, which is curated and created by the French Institute in India, in association with Alliance Francaise.

Colt Silvers comprises vocalist Tristan, bass player Nicolas, guitarist Florian and drummer Julien. The band produces intense indie electro rock which is inspired by pop culture. 

Colt Silvers started gaining popularity beyond France within a year of their inception with the debut release Night of the Living Robots in 2009. 

Their debut tour in India will also see them perform at this year's NH7 Weekender, Pune.

A true-blue rock band Last Train is a story of four childhood friends vocalist Jean Noel Scherrer, guitarist Julien Peultier, drummer Antoine Baschung and bass player Timothee Gerard, who have been making music together for over a decade. 

They will begin the tour from Delhi on 22 November , then go to Chennai, Pondicherry, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Shillong, Guwahati, Kolkata and Gangtok.

Mixtape Founder Naveen Deshpande said, “I had an opportunity to watch these two fun, high energy straight up rock n roll acts last year at IOMMA (Indian Ocean Music Market) and they blew my mind away. I instantly connected with their music and knew that their music is something the audience here will really appreciate. This is by far one of the biggest projects we have done where two international artistes will be travelling the length and breadth of the country and I don't think any other artiste has ever achieved that before. Really excited about this tour."

This tour is being presented by Mumbai-based music management company, Mixtape.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Mixtape Colt Silvers NH7 Weekender Pune Chennai Pondicherry Mumbai Bengaluru Shillong Guwahati Kolkata and Gangtok French Bands
Related news
News | 07 Nov 2017

Concerts are a great way to support the cause: Sulaiman Merchant

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer and composer duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant will be performing in Mumbai at Mahalakshmi Race Course on 19 November for Rotary Direct 3141 World Fest.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2017

Lady Leshurr coming to India for three-city tour

MUMBAI:  U.K rapper Lady Leshurr will be visiting India for a three-city tour as part of beer brand Bira 91's new hip-hop focused campaign called FreeFlow.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2017

EVC moves to NESCO, Mumbai; Armin Van Burren and Arijit Singh to headline

MUMBAI: Music lovers will be making a beeline for the Mumbai’s NESCO Centre come 16, 17 December 2017.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2017

Raghav Meattle and Shirley Setia excited to perform at Awestrung 2017

MUMBAI:  The Stage 2 semi-finalist Raghav Meattle and singer Shirley Setia will soon be perform at Awestrung at High Street Phoenix and they are extremely excited about it.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2017

Ed Sheeran to keep his date with India

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has rescheduled his Osaka, Tokyo and Manila tour dates due to his injury, but the date for his gig in India remains unchanged.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud’s mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM hosted gay prince Manavendra Singh Gohil

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM one of the India’s largest radio networks has always managed to keep their lread more

News
Abhishek Maheshwari appointed country head of Walt Disney

MUMBAI: The Walt Disney Company in India today announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari read more

News
Prasar Bharati gearing up to mark its twentieth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Jingles and short film competitions are being held for current staff and former employread more

top# 5 articles

1
French bands to tour India in November and December

MUMBAI: French bands Colt Silvers and Last Train will go for a multi city India tour spanning across the months of November and December.The bands...read more

2
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan unveils 'Banjarey'

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on Wednesday unveiled his new romantic single Banjarey, with actress Neetu Chandra featuring in its...read more

3
Tulsi Kumar excited to step into motherhood

MUMBAI: It's good news for the T-Series clan as the most adored member of their family, Tulsi Kumar daughter of late Gulshan Kumar is expecting her...read more

4
Ankit Tiwari to perform at The Mumbai Fest

MUMBAI: Teri Galiyan singer Ankit Tiwari is all set to spread magic at The Mumbai Fest with his performance. Tiwari is going to perform at The...read more

5
Anirudh to unveil mobile-friendly indie Hindi song

MUMBAI: Anirudh Ravichander is excited about releasing Bewajah his first independent song in Hindi. Its video was shot in a vertical format, which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group