Demonetisation: They expressed the feelings of a nation through their music
MUMBAI: ‘Demonetisation’ was a shocker to many but only a few could express their feelings towards the BJP governments move. The ones amongst them were musicians. They expressed not just their feelings, but the thoughts and struggles of the entire nations.
8 November 2016 wasn't easy for anybody, but the change was necessary for many. On this Demonetisation anniversary, we at Radioandmusic, get you a list of songs that depict 'demonetisation'.
AR Rahman-The Flying Lotus Rahman's Musical Take On Demonetization
Nine O Feet Records from Mumbai
Aisi Taisi Democracy
Originalmelodymusic
East India Comedy
Shudh Desi Videos
Sonu Nigam
Mrinal Casewa
Mitron The Anthem-