News |  08 Nov 2017 19:42 |  By RnMTeam

Demonetisation: They expressed the feelings of a nation through their music

MUMBAI: ‘Demonetisation’ was a shocker to many but only a few could express their feelings towards the BJP governments move. The ones amongst them were musicians. They expressed not just their feelings, but the thoughts and struggles of the entire nations.

8 November 2016 wasn't easy for anybody, but the change was necessary for many. On this Demonetisation anniversary, we at Radioandmusic, get you a list of songs that depict 'demonetisation'.

AR Rahman-The Flying Lotus Rahman's Musical Take On Demonetization

Nine O Feet Records from Mumbai

Aisi Taisi Democracy

Originalmelodymusic

East India Comedy

Shudh Desi Videos

Sonu Nigam

Mrinal Casewa

Mitron The Anthem-

