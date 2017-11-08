Darshan Raval's next 'Tera Zikr' to release on 9 Nov

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's much-awaited song Tera Zikr, is set to release on 9 November 2017. Along with Darshan, will be seen the gorgeous actress Malhar Rathod who is a known face of the advertisement industry. She has earlier starred in the film Sunsilk Real FM directed by Anurag Basu.

The singer shared the first look of his new song on his social media page, check it here:

This romantic track will release under Sony Music India.