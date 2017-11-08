RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Nov 2017 19:21 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval's next 'Tera Zikr' to release on 9 Nov

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's much-awaited song Tera Zikr, is set to release on 9 November 2017. Along with Darshan, will be seen the gorgeous actress Malhar Rathod who is a known face of the advertisement industry. She has earlier starred in the film Sunsilk Real FM directed by Anurag Basu.

The singer shared the first look of his new song on his social media page, check it here:

This romantic track will release under Sony Music India.

Tags
Darshan Raval Malhar Rathod Sony Music India Anurag Basu Tera Zikr Attachments area
Related news
News | 27 Oct 2017

'Mersal' music breaks crosses 100 mn streams

MUMBAI: The music of actor Vijay's controversial Tamil film Mersal has broken the record of reaching 100 million streams across platforms within a span of 10 days, according to Sony Music India.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2017

Anirudh Ravichander's 'Bewaja' India's first vertical video

MUMBAI: Save the date 11 November as Why This Kolaveri Kolaveri Di singer comes with India's first vertical video. This viral video format is Anirudh's next new single Bewaja. The video is being released under Sony Music India.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2017

Viral Prodigy Anirudh Ravichander to work with Sony Music India for his pop single

MUMBAI: Sony Music and multitalented Anirudh Ravichander will be working together on his first Hindi pop single for the year which is scheduled to release in November 2017.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2017

AR Rahman and Sony Music India pay tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sony Music India has come up with a lyrical version of his song Gurus Of Peace. The song Gurus Of Peace was the song by AR Rahman along with the voice of legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2017

Darshan Raval to launch his last single of 2017

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-actor Darshan Raval, known for participating in the singing-based reality show India's Raw Star, is set to launch his last single of 2017 on popular demand.His fans have been writing to him to release a single. 

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud’s mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM hosted gay prince Manavendra Singh Gohil

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM one of the India’s largest radio networks has always managed to keep their lread more

News
Abhishek Maheshwari appointed country head of Walt Disney

MUMBAI: The Walt Disney Company in India today announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari read more

News
Prasar Bharati gearing up to mark its twentieth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Jingles and short film competitions are being held for current staff and former employread more

top# 5 articles

1
Darshan Raval's next 'Tera Zikr' to release on 9 Nov

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's much-awaited song Tera Zikr, is set to release on 9 November 2017. Along with Darshan, will be seen the gorgeous...read more

2
My music is a mix of emotions, contrasts, moods and science: Layer

Layer aka Chaitanya Bulusu grew up in the era of cassettes and radios that often played Bollywood songs. What changed his perspective to music was a...read more

3
Tulsi Kumar excited to step into motherhood

MUMBAI: It's good news for the T-Series clan as the most adored member of their family, Tulsi Kumar daughter of late Gulshan Kumar is expecting her...read more

4
Sarang Kulkarni (The Sarod maestro) in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: Music lovers will be in for a treat this Friday as the Sarang Kulkarni the most talented and versatile young exponent will perform in the...read more

5
Shaan wants to give time to fans through his App

MUMBAI: It’s been almost two months since Shaan downloaded his official app with an objective to help him get closer to his fans. But the Deewangi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group