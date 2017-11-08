RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Nov 2017 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

Asha Bhosle regrets not singing English songs

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle regrets not getting a proper education, and says she would have touched greater heights if she had studied further and crooned songs in English too.

Bhosle talked about her regrets at the Leadership Lecture Series at the Dubai campus of the Global Indian International School (GIIS) on Tuesday, read a statement. 

Asked about her message for the young generation, Asha Bhosle said, "A person is responsible for his own success. The one who works hard day and night and keeps doing his work, he will always be successful. And for your school, the message that I have is, I haven't studied much and today when I go abroad, when I go to America or London, I really regret after listening to their songs, I feel bad that I can't get that accent."

The legendary singer added, "I really wish that I had studied more but back in those times, in my generation, 80 years back, there was no use of educating women, they said women are supposed to do simple household chores, deliver babies, why make her study. 

"So, the education never happened. And now I really regret that if we were made to study or given our education, then we would have been at different heights in our life and I would have gone way ahead in English songs because our style and English words would have taken me to greater heights."

Bhosle is one of the most versatile singers to have been associated with Bollywood. From cabaret to ghazals she has sung songs like Jhumka Gira Re, Dum Maro dum, Chura Liya, Mehbooba Mehbooba, Mera Kuch Saaman, Dil cheez kya hai to Prem Mein Tohre.

From Zeenat Aman to Urmila Matondkar and Rekha to Vidya Balan  Bhosle has lent her voice for actresses of different generations over six decades and has managed to stay relevant by adapting to new styles and singing techniques.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Zeenat Aman Urmila Matondkar Rekha Vidya Balan Asha Bhosle English songs Leadership Lecture Series
Related news
News | 31 Oct 2017

Versatility not necessarily important in singing: Palak Muchhal

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal, who will be seen as a coach on upcoming children singing reality show The Voice India Kids Season 2, says she prefers to celebrate the originality of a voice rather than proving its versatility.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2017

Asha Bhosle praises Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s pop king Daler Mehndi was performing at a concert in the city of joy Kolkata. During the occasion, iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle, who also happened to be present at the venue showered the singer with a few kind words.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2017

These singers made television musically sound

MUMBAI: Singers have been a part of the idiot box from its start. No one can forget the funny and memorable title track of Doordarshan's Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, it was sung by the legend Kishore Kumar.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2017

Asha Bhosle gets 'starry welcome' at concert

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was overwhelmed to get a "starry welcome" at her Choti Si Asha concert in Ahmedabad.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2017

These singers made Rekha sound beautiful on-screen

MUMBAI: Rekha needs no introduction as this beautiful actress made her way to every heart over a career spanning more than four decades. Over these years the nation has laughed, cried and celebrated with her. But, the most celebrated part of this actress’s journey has been songs.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I think it's the right time to come back with independent music: Anurag Bedi

In 2014 Zee Entertainment Enterprise introduced a new music label to the music industry.read more

News
Artist Aloud’s mobile app bags its fourth award in a year

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Limited owns Artist Aloud’s mobile app.read more

Press Releases
BIG FM hosted gay prince Manavendra Singh Gohil

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM one of the India’s largest radio networks has always managed to keep their lread more

News
Abhishek Maheshwari appointed country head of Walt Disney

MUMBAI: The Walt Disney Company in India today announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari read more

News
Prasar Bharati gearing up to mark its twentieth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Jingles and short film competitions are being held for current staff and former employread more

top# 5 articles

1
Asha Bhosle regrets not singing English songs

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle regrets not getting a proper education, and says she would have touched greater heights if she had studied...read more

2
Tulsi Kumar excited to step into motherhood

MUMBAI: It's good news for the T-Series clan as the most adored member of their family, Tulsi Kumar daughter of late Gulshan Kumar is expecting her...read more

3
Darshan Raval's next 'Tera Zikr' to release on 9 Nov

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's much-awaited song Tera Zikr, is set to release on 9 November 2017. Along with Darshan, will be seen the gorgeous...read more

4
My music is a mix of emotions, contrasts, moods and science: Layer

Layer aka Chaitanya Bulusu grew up in the era of cassettes and radios that often played Bollywood songs. What changed his perspective to music was a...read more

5
Sarang Kulkarni (The Sarod maestro) in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: Music lovers will be in for a treat this Friday as the Sarang Kulkarni the most talented and versatile young exponent will perform in the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group