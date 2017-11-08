Asha Bhosle regrets not singing English songs

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle regrets not getting a proper education, and says she would have touched greater heights if she had studied further and crooned songs in English too.



Bhosle talked about her regrets at the Leadership Lecture Series at the Dubai campus of the Global Indian International School (GIIS) on Tuesday, read a statement.



Asked about her message for the young generation, Asha Bhosle said, "A person is responsible for his own success. The one who works hard day and night and keeps doing his work, he will always be successful. And for your school, the message that I have is, I haven't studied much and today when I go abroad, when I go to America or London, I really regret after listening to their songs, I feel bad that I can't get that accent."



The legendary singer added, "I really wish that I had studied more but back in those times, in my generation, 80 years back, there was no use of educating women, they said women are supposed to do simple household chores, deliver babies, why make her study.



"So, the education never happened. And now I really regret that if we were made to study or given our education, then we would have been at different heights in our life and I would have gone way ahead in English songs because our style and English words would have taken me to greater heights."



Bhosle is one of the most versatile singers to have been associated with Bollywood. From cabaret to ghazals she has sung songs like Jhumka Gira Re, Dum Maro dum, Chura Liya, Mehbooba Mehbooba, Mera Kuch Saaman, Dil cheez kya hai to Prem Mein Tohre.



From Zeenat Aman to Urmila Matondkar and Rekha to Vidya Balan Bhosle has lent her voice for actresses of different generations over six decades and has managed to stay relevant by adapting to new styles and singing techniques.

(Source: IANS)