Ankit Tiwari to perform at The Mumbai Fest

MUMBAI: Teri Galiyan singer Ankit Tiwari is all set to spread magic at The Mumbai Fest with his performance. Tiwari is going to perform at The Mumbai Fest which will take place in the last week of December.

The singer who was present at the occasion of the announcement of the fest at JW Marriott in Mumbai announced that he will be performing on some of his superhit songs like Sun Raha Hai Na, Teri Galiyan, and some other numbers.

“It is going to be a crazy performance and I have planned to perform on all my songs. It is going to be a fun and complete performance,” said the singer who is excited about his performance.