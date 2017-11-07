KK, Euphoria to perform at Delhi Food Truck Festival

MUMBAI: Singer KK, band Euphoria and DJ Anish Sood are some of the key performers at the forthcoming Delhi Food Truck Festival (DFTF), which will have a range of cuisines.

The event will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 11 and November 12.

There will also be live performances by Knox Artiste, Zikr Band, DJ Basspatch, Bollywood Brothers and Mankirt Aulakh.

"Running in its second edition, the festival is the biggest and the most popular food truck festival in the country. This edition will see mouth-watering and sumptuous cuisines from across the globe from more than 40 food truck brands, over 30 food and beverage stalls and a mega bar.

"Coupled with interesting games and fun activities and live music from some of the best singers and bands, we assure a fun filled food and musical extravaganza," DFTF founder and festival director Abhishek Deo said in a statement.

Some of the food truck brands participating in the gala include Lalit Food Truck (Mexican and Italian), Celebrations Express (shakes and fast food), Hunger Theka (Continental and Italian), Pop Stick kPop (Ice Cream), Thyme (Continental, Lebanese, Fast Food), BBQ, Lobo (Continental, Fusion), Crazy Trucker (Mexican, Chinese and Italian), Freezeup (Ice Creams and Desserts), Road Side Roaster (Mexican, Awadhi, American and Fusion), Doggy Style (Sandwiches & Hotdogs), Burnout (Mexican and Italian), Tongue Twisters (Ice Cream) and Rumi's Kitchen (Awadhi).

(Source: IANS)