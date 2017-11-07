RadioandMusic
Concerts are a great way to support the cause: Sulaiman Merchant

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian singer and composer duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant will be performing in Mumbai at Mahalakshmi Race Course on 19 November for Rotary Direct 3141 World Fest.

The live concert is held to support the health of the infants, education, malnutrition and old age support.

“Concerts are a great way to support the cause. Music is one thing that brings people together. There’s no better way than these to attract people. We’ve done concerts for charity and other causes for a long time,” said Sulaiman.

For the Mumbai concert, the donor pass is Rs.1500 per person. One will also experience the horse racing and mouth-watering international cuisine at the venue.

