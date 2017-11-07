Clarkson, Lovato to perform at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson and singer Demi Lovato will perform at the 2017 American Music Awards (AMA).

They will take the stage at the upcoming gala on 19 November 2017.

The news was announced on Monday by Dick Clark Productions and ABC, which will broadcast the ceremony internationally, reports billboard.com.

Clarkson, a multiple Grammy Award winner, has graced the AMA stage before with a medley performance in 2012 of Miss independent, Since U been gone, Stronger (What doesn't kill you), and Catch my breath.

She will perform a brand new single from her eighth studio album Meaning of Life.

Lovato will perform Sorry not sorry, the lead single of her recent album Tell Me You Love Me. Other announced performers for the AMAs include Christina Aguilera, Diana Ross, BTS and Selena Gomez.

The show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater here. It will air in India on 20 November on Vh1.

(Source: IANS)