Adnan Sami, Nucleya to perform at Guestlist4Good

MUMBAI: Singers Adnan Sami and music producer Nucleya are on board to join Shaan, Armaan Malik, Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar for the third edition of Guestlist4Good, an entertainment-for-good social enterprise.



Guestlist4Good brings the world of music and sports together to raise awareness and funds for education. The profits of the event are donated to charity partner Magic Bus, to enroll 100,000 new children in their educational programme.



On the first day, T-Series is curating a gig titled Bollywood4Good with Aditi Singh Sharma, Neeti Mohan, Malik, Randhawa, Nautiyal and Kakkar.



The second day of the fest titled Made In India will see Sami, Mithoon, Lost Stories, Nucleya, Shaan headlining the event on 2 December 2017 at the DY Patil Stadium here, read a statement.



"This is the first time ever that an intrinsic Made In India line-up will feature on a global platform from start to finish. It's going to be an amazing show, and will make a significant positive impact on the education of India's youth," Guestlist4Good Inceptor Shailendra Singh said.



The festival will also have Dutch DJ Robbert van de Corput, better known by his stage name Hardwell.



