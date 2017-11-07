'2017Madison' describes my life as it comes in the crazy metropolis NYC: Shwetaank Gupta

MUMBAI: Hailing from Ahmedabad, India Shwetaank as his unique name suggests has devoted his life purely to music. The passionate artiste started his musical career at an early age of seven and from then on took to music as fish takes to water.

Shwetaank grew up with a penchant for Indian Classical music and showcased an early understanding of instruments like the harmonium and the sitar. Later after graduating, he got into Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music and gradually shifted his focus on to blues and the electric guitar. About the transition from classical to western, he says, “Harmonium and sitar are primarily melodic instruments and I developed a sense of melody with them. Little did I know that one day, they will turn out to be such a useful asset. Blues is a harmony based music but utilizes and relies on heavy melodic structures. Ragas and the blues are inter-connected.”

He developed liking for western music by listening to Stevie Ray Vaughan's Texas Flood. It was a religious experience and a sound so deep that resonated with him deeply.

Shwetaank is currently based in New York working on his grand debut album with a fine bunch of producers and musicians. Together with NYC based Benny Benson and Vegas-based Spicy Gringo, Shwetaank has written, produced and recorded over 25 studio tracks. About his debut album, he says, “My album 2017Madison is a collection of all my experiences till 2017. It describes my life as it comes in the crazy metropolis that is New York City. As a kid, I grew up watching the action in Manhattan and now to record an album here is simply an honour I have been blessed with.”

The album features a whole bunch of diversity. He adds, “We got Vegas-based singer Spicy Gringo (formerly of Red Oblivion) lending his voice and sensibility to the project. Production and demo tapes got far ahead with the help of Benny Benson who is an insanely dedicated producer and devotes sincerity to the project. Much press is handled by Dalton Patton who gives amazing creative ideas to the project. A team is a family and they believe in you at the end of the day.”

Shwetaank feels India is a breeding ground for everything. “People are so aware these days and they are working on the craft relentlessly. Gig scene is very different, however, the cause of lack of diversity of different nationalities. New York is truly an immigrant’s land and that changes the scope of an opportunity significantly. Art, in general, thrives on disparate sensibilities,” he quotes.

He is amazed to see how India is growing in Jazz space. He says, “It’s building up and I see a very positive future full of talented and sensible players. People are becoming aware and each state of India is producing more Jazz students than ever who want to go to a music school or a conservatory and pursue arts further. Who would have thought in 2017 we would see that. People transcribing Monk, a kid in India! Perplexing.”

He further says, “I think it’s getting there, it is going to take a bit though. Jazz is not exactly the most widely broadcast music. It is tough to replace electro pop given its mainstream popularity in Bollywood. Also, India is not the birthplace of Jazz. Its awareness is still far off, the market is different but you will always find enthusiasts everywhere.”

The performer has had the pleasure of playing with up and coming new artistes in a wide variety of musical scenarios. Prisca Philogene (R&B), Sakinah Iman (Soul), Mojo (Pop). He joined a New York’s Gospel choir at the Symphony Space off of Broadway and was stunned by the magnificence of the venue. He’ll be touring with the duo Ehrie and helping them shape their sound as an instrumentalist.

In his musical journey has met two awesome guitar players -Anup Phukan and Dev Patel. These two are amongst the top most guitar players hailing from Ahmedabad, India. His parents also played a huge role as they always supported every endeavour and never said no.

Currently, Shwetaank is working on the record, planning a 2018 release, more tour, develop business acumen and find peace.