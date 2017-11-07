RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Nov 2017 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

'2017Madison' describes my life as it comes in the crazy metropolis NYC: Shwetaank Gupta

MUMBAI: Hailing from Ahmedabad, India Shwetaank as his unique name suggests has devoted his life purely to music. The passionate artiste started his musical career at an early age of seven and from then on took to music as fish takes to water.

Shwetaank grew up with a penchant for Indian Classical music and showcased an early understanding of instruments like the harmonium and the sitar. Later after graduating, he got into Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music and gradually shifted his focus on to blues and the electric guitar. About the transition from classical to western, he says, “Harmonium and sitar are primarily melodic instruments and I developed a sense of melody with them. Little did I know that one day, they will turn out to be such a useful asset. Blues is a harmony based music but utilizes and relies on heavy melodic structures. Ragas and the blues are inter-connected.”

He developed liking for western music by listening to Stevie Ray Vaughan's Texas Flood. It was a religious experience and a sound so deep that resonated with him deeply.

Shwetaank is currently based in New York working on his grand debut album with a fine bunch of producers and musicians. Together with NYC based Benny Benson and Vegas-based Spicy Gringo, Shwetaank has written, produced and recorded over 25 studio tracks. About his debut album, he says, “My album 2017Madison is a collection of all my experiences till 2017. It describes my life as it comes in the crazy metropolis that is New York City. As a kid, I grew up watching the action in Manhattan and now to record an album here is simply an honour I have been blessed with.”

The album features a whole bunch of diversity. He adds, “We got Vegas-based singer Spicy Gringo (formerly of Red Oblivion) lending his voice and sensibility to the project. Production and demo tapes got far ahead with the help of Benny Benson who is an insanely dedicated producer and devotes sincerity to the project. Much press is handled by Dalton Patton who gives amazing creative ideas to the project. A team is a family and they believe in you at the end of the day.”

Shwetaank feels India is a breeding ground for everything. “People are so aware these days and they are working on the craft relentlessly. Gig scene is very different, however, the cause of lack of diversity of different nationalities. New York is truly an immigrant’s land and that changes the scope of an opportunity significantly. Art, in general, thrives on disparate sensibilities,” he quotes.

He is amazed to see how India is growing in Jazz space. He says, “It’s building up and I see a very positive future full of talented and sensible players. People are becoming aware and each state of India is producing more Jazz students than ever who want to go to a music school or a conservatory and pursue arts further. Who would have thought in 2017 we would see that. People transcribing Monk, a kid in India! Perplexing.”

He further says, “I think it’s getting there, it is going to take a bit though. Jazz is not exactly the most widely broadcast music. It is tough to replace electro pop given its mainstream popularity in Bollywood. Also, India is not the birthplace of Jazz. Its awareness is still far off, the market is different but you will always find enthusiasts everywhere.”

The performer has had the pleasure of playing with up and coming new artistes in a wide variety of musical scenarios. Prisca Philogene (R&B), Sakinah Iman (Soul), Mojo (Pop). He joined a New York’s Gospel choir at the Symphony Space off of Broadway and was stunned by the magnificence of the venue. He’ll be touring with the duo Ehrie and helping them shape their sound as an instrumentalist.

In his musical journey has met two awesome guitar players -Anup Phukan and Dev Patel. These two are amongst the top most guitar players hailing from Ahmedabad, India. His parents also played a huge role as they always supported every endeavour and never said no.

Currently, Shwetaank is working on the record, planning a 2018 release, more tour, develop business acumen and find peace.

Tags
Shwetaank Gupta Jazz 2017Madison New York City
Related news
News | 05 Oct 2017

Jazz up with Groove Gully at The Stable

MUMBAI: Are you looking at getting jazzed up? Thursday night at The Stable is for you. Jazz/Funk/Pop band Groove Gully will be performing from 9:30 pm. The band will be coming with a mixture of pop tunes which are jazzed up to jazz standards.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2017

I saved jazz: Ryan Gosling

MUMBAI: La La Land actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone reunited during the season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live for the formers monologue. Gosling said on the TV show that his role in the Oscar winning film ‘saved jazz’.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2017

Lawyer turned Musician Aditi Ramesh comes with second single 'Stuff On Our Minds'

MUMBAI: Singer Aditi Ramesh recently released her much anticipated second single from her debut Autocorrect EP -Stuff On Our Minds under the label Nrtya.

read more
News | 14 Aug 2017

Jam through vintage years of 'Live Nights at Wink' at Taj President Mumbai

MUMBAI: Taj is known as the Bombay birthplace of jazz; Leon Abbey is credited with bringing swing to Bombay in the 1930s, and of course, he was a guest of the Taj. Along with him, Duke Ellington and Creighton Thompson were regulars – delighting the audiences with their big-band performances.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2017

Jazzification: Where Jazz meets movies, and attracts the uninitiated

MUMBAI: In an attempt to attract the non-jazz loving music fans, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is presenting ‘Jazzification’. Two shows held earlier showed the power of the genre to pull audiences.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BIG FM hosted gay prince Manavendra Singh Gohil

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM one of the India’s largest radio networks has always managed to keep their lread more

News
Abhishek Maheshwari appointed country head of Walt Disney

MUMBAI: The Walt Disney Company in India today announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari read more

News
Prasar Bharati gearing up to mark its twentieth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Jingles and short film competitions are being held for current staff and former employread more

News
24th National Tournament for the Blind aired live on Radio Udaan

MUMBAI: Radio Udaan an internet community radio station aired live and exclusive commentary of tread more

News
T-Series Vinod Bhanushali speaks on ED raid; Chitra Singh applauds the move
,

MUMBAI: The music labels are currently on their toes with Enforcement Directorate officers raidiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Breezer Vivid Shuffle celebrates hip-hop dance festival grand finale

MUMBAI: Breezer and Only Much Louder have come together to build the ultimate platform for hip-hop: Breezer Vivid Shuffle, hip-hop dance festival....read more

2
Sia gives out her nude photo 'free'

MUMBAI: Singer Sia, after finding out that someone was trying to sell nude pictures of her, has shared one herself for free. On Monday night, the...read more

3
Adnan Sami, Nucleya to perform at Guestlist4Good

MUMBAI: Singers Adnan Sami and music producer Nucleya are on board to join Shaan, Armaan Malik, Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar for...read more

4
Mika Singh launches musical web series

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh on Tuesday launched a musical web series titled Old Is Gold for which he has teamed up with reality show contestants.Old...read more

5
Clarkson, Lovato to perform at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson and singer Demi Lovato will perform at the 2017 American Music Awards (AMA). They will take the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group