These singers have praised Sunidhi Chauhan for 'Oye Firangi'
MUMBAI: Sunidhi Chauhan has received praises for her remarkable voice in Oye Firang track from Firangi. This track has received immense appreciation, as the number of views to the track have scaled up. Not only her fans but also singers have appreciated her voice for Oye Firangi and have taken it to Twitter to express it.
Mika Singh
Dear @SunidhiChauhan5 I love the way you Sang Oye #Firangi .. @jatindershah10 chha Gaya.https://t.co/hXgzH1KDAo.. @KapilSharmaK9
— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 5, 2017
Monali Thakur
How wonderful does this video look @KapilSharmaK9 n how gorgeous is ur voice @SunidhiChauhan5 ! super fan of ur voice! #beautifulsong https://t.co/x290pxUnml
— Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) October 29, 2017
Akriti Kakkar
You always sound sooooo sundar @SunidhiChauhan5 !!! https://t.co/3IeQjcos4I #OyeFirangi @KapilSharmaK9 cannot wait to see the film... kamaal
— AKRITI KAKAR (@AKRITIMUSIC) October 31, 2017
Divya Kumar
Lovely song sung by my sis @SunidhiChauhan5 . What a start to the album @KapilSharmaK9 this is gonna be epic sir all the best #Firangi https://t.co/2k2S5FuM3I
— divya kumar (@aslidivyakumar) October 28, 2017
Neha Bhasin
https://t.co/iQFa2VPizI
Pehla gaana oye firangi, #firangi film ka.
Loving it @SunidhiChauhan5 @jatindershah10 @KapilSharmaK9
— Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) October 29, 2017