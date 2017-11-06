RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Nov 2017 19:38 |  By RnMTeam

These singers have praised Sunidhi Chauhan for 'Oye Firangi'

MUMBAI: Sunidhi Chauhan has received praises for her remarkable voice in Oye Firang track from Firangi. This track has received immense appreciation, as the number of views to the track have scaled up. Not only her fans but also singers have appreciated her voice for Oye Firangi and have taken it to Twitter to express it.

Mika Singh

Monali Thakur

Akriti Kakkar

Divya Kumar

Neha Bhasin

Tags
Sunidhi Chauhan Divya Kumar Akriti Kakkar Monali Thakur Mika Singh Twitter Neha Bhasin
Related news
News | 06 Nov 2017

The songs that Dhinchak Pooja and Akash Dadlani make is not music: Shaan

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan who is known for his versatility as a singer has expressed his opinion about the current music scenario. The Tanha Dil singer, on one hand, praised a particular talent and on the other hand took a jab on the voices like Dhinchak Pooja.

read more
News | 06 Nov 2017

Mika Singh requests his fans to listen to this song

MUMBAI: Mika Singh has time and again supported his friends with their song releases and he repeats the act yet again. The Hawa Hawa singer took to Twitter to appreciate his friend Gitta Bains for his new song Don't Do This.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2017

These tracks are a must hear this Guru Nanak Jayanti

MUMBAI: Guru Nanak Jayanti one of the sacred festivals in Sikhs falls on 4 November this year. On the day of the festive people go to Gurudwara sing their morning hymns and towards the latter part also attend a lot of kirtans and songs which are held in praise of Guru Nanak.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2017

Harry Styles pauses live show for fan

MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles paused his live performance here to help a fan having a panic attack.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2017

Arijit amazed by Arjun's cover of 'O saathi'

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh, who originally sang O Saathi for this years film Shab, found Baaki Baatein Peene Baad hitmaker Arjun Kanungo’s cover of the love ballad to be equally good.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Prasar Bharati gearing up to mark its twentieth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Jingles and short film competitions are being held for current staff and former employread more

News
24th National Tournament for the Blind aired live on Radio Udaan

MUMBAI: Radio Udaan an internet community radio station aired live and exclusive commentary of tread more

News
T-Series Vinod Bhanushali speaks on ED raid; Chitra Singh applauds the move
,

MUMBAI: The music labels are currently on their toes with Enforcement Directorate officers raidiread more

Press Releases
Captivating character 'Whatsap Chachu' will entertain BIG FM Delhi listeners

MUMBAI: BIG FM is all set to entertain Delhi listeners with a new interstitial - ‘Whatsap Chachu.read more

News
ED raids on major music labels ongoing
,

MUMBAI: Indian music labels are facing a different kind of music.read more

top# 5 articles

1
The Madras Gig to help south India's indie music talents

MUMBAI: Global music company Sony Music and South Indias post-production facility Knack Studios have collaborated for The Madras Gig, which is a...read more

2
A person can't grow in comfort zone: Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Aditya Narayan feels it is very important to step outside one's comfort zone to grow as an individual.The son of popular singer...read more

3
'Suede Gully' is about telling the people that we have hip-hop in our country: Divine

MUMBAI: Lending voice to a new generation of creators, global sportswear brand Puma has pioneered the largest movement in the country’s street...read more

4
Armaan and Shirley recreate the Cadbury Silk theme song

MUMBAI: Cadbury advertisements have been the cutest and most melodious over the years and its just going to get sweeter with two famous voices being...read more

5
Mika Singh requests his fans to listen to this song

MUMBAI: Mika Singh has time and again supported his friends with their song releases and he repeats the act yet again. The Hawa Hawa singer took to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group