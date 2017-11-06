These singers have praised Sunidhi Chauhan for 'Oye Firangi'

MUMBAI: Sunidhi Chauhan has received praises for her remarkable voice in Oye Firang track from Firangi. This track has received immense appreciation, as the number of views to the track have scaled up. Not only her fans but also singers have appreciated her voice for Oye Firangi and have taken it to Twitter to express it.

Mika Singh

Monali Thakur

How wonderful does this video look @KapilSharmaK9 n how gorgeous is ur voice @SunidhiChauhan5 ! super fan of ur voice! #beautifulsong https://t.co/x290pxUnml — Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03) October 29, 2017

Akriti Kakkar

Divya Kumar

Lovely song sung by my sis @SunidhiChauhan5 . What a start to the album @KapilSharmaK9 this is gonna be epic sir all the best #Firangi https://t.co/2k2S5FuM3I — divya kumar (@aslidivyakumar) October 28, 2017

Neha Bhasin