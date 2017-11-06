RadioandMusic
News |  06 Nov 2017 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

'The Stage S3' gets its top10; competition to toughen now

MUMBAI: India’s only English music show The Stage S3 will now get tougher with the artiste number coming down to 10 from 50. The final 10 have been selected after some massive round of auditions, but The Stage journey isn't getting any easy for these artistes. 

Judge Vishal Dadlani said, “No excuses will do anymore. Of course, we’ll be encouraging them but when it comes to performance versus performance we will be absolutely fair. At this point, we have to pick the best of the best.”

This implies the judges will be looking at every detail, measure every little thing even the ups and downs.

Ehsaan Noorani stated, “The episode where they do love songs, the energy changes. Lots of artistes forte there as love songs are simple as they sound. But the truth is simple songs are most difficult to sing.”

The artistes who survived through the top 10 are Akshay Dakhane, Arish Bhimandiwala, Chochung Dema Thungon, Diyatom Deb, Jalandhar Massive, Nisa Shetty, Shaurya Singh, Siddhant Sharma, Urgen Yolma and Zoe Siddharth.

The third edition gives the audience an opportunity to vote. They can vote for their favourite artistes on the social media (Facebook and Twitter) with a unique post, respective hashtag and tag the channel. The voting line is also available on Colors Infinity website. Voting can also be done by giving a missed call to the toll-free number assigned to each artiste.

